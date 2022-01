It’s been more than three months since the federal government ended its tax credits for employers who provide paid sick leave if an employee contracts COVID. Now, as the omicron variant delivers a spike in coronavirus cases around Northeast Ohio, employers and workers are sparring over who pays for time off when a worker gets sick or has to quarantine. It’s a challenge for health officials who are trying to slow the spread of the virus.

