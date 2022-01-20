ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to install a PC case fan

By James Archer
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAh, a nice easy, beezy upgrade that even the most nervous technophobe can quickly make to their gaming rig. Learning how to install a PC case fan is as simple as reading this guide, and actually doing it barely requires any more effort. What’s more, adding more ventilation your PC is...

gamepur.com

How to fix Minecraft Launcher installer not working

While Minecraft is playable on just about anything, some people have their preferences with playing the game on PC, where you can access both the Bedrock and Java editions of the game. However, you first have to get the games on your hard drive before you have a chance to play them. If you are having issues getting the Minecraft Launcher installer to work, here are some suggestions to fix it.
rockpapershotgun.com

Rainbow Six Extraction: how does the buddy pass work?

When will the buddy pass system arrive in Rainbow Six Extraction? Rainbow Six Extraction will include a buddy pass feature, which allows you to invite up to two friends to try out the game for free. It takes three players to make a squad in Rainbow Six Extraction, so if you have a couple of friends in mind who are on the fence about buying the game, this is a perfect opportunity to woo them over to your new FPS obsession.
makeuseof.com

How to Install and Set Up Sublime Text on Linux

Sublime Text is a source code editor that supports various markup and programming languages. It offers features like command palette, goto anything, auto-completion, snippets, and plugins, among others, and works on all major platforms, including Linux, macOS, and Windows. If you, too, are a Sublime Text user and your recent...
The Windows Club

How to Use the Magnifier in Windows 11 PC

The Magnifier, an accessibility tool in your Windows 11 PC helps you zoom into your screen and makes things easier to see. This is a very useful tool specifically for people with low vision or people who are into editing images or often have to deal with small font texts. It is a very simple and handy tool.
windowscentral.com

How to install Manjaro on WSL for Windows 10 and 11

The Windows Subsystem for Linux (WSL) is an incredibly powerful tool for both Windows 10 and Windows 11 with a raft of easily installable distros at hand in the Microsoft Store. But you're not limited to only those available through the Store. It's perfectly possible to install other distributions using the built-in WSL tools so long as you have the right files on hand.
linuxtoday.com

How to Install Drupal on Ubuntu 20.04

Drupal is an open-source and popular content management tool that is the foundation of many websites across the internet. In this post, we are going to explain how to install the Drupal content management tool on Ubuntu OS.
d1softballnews.com

how does it fare on PC?

On March 26th, Monster Hunter Rise marked the return in style of the Capcom saga in the playful ecosystem of Nintendo, with a proposal that skilfully mixed tradition and innovation to give fans an excellent stage in the evolutionary path of the franchise, including great improvements to the quality of life, new features of thickness and a decidedly rich content baggage. While keeping intact the “playful flavor” of the series, Rise has in fact introduced elements that are now indispensable such as the rideable Canynes, and has expanded the gameplay with new mechanics such as those related to thread insects or to the Endemic Fauna (for more details, we invite you to read our previous Monster Hunter Rise review).
The Windows Club

Error 0x80246016 installing or updating Movies & TV app on Xbox or PC

If you encounter the Error 0x80246016 when you try to install or update the Movies & TV app (aka Films & TV app) on your Xbox console or Windows 11 or Windows 10 gaming PC, then this post is intended to help you with the most suitable solutions you can apply to successfully fix the error on your gaming device. The error means there has been a network interruption.
rockpapershotgun.com

God Of War PC offers test fix for "out of memory" errors

Friday's long-awaited PC launch of God Of War was mostly received by people nodding their heads and muttering "Boy"—the highest praise a heavy heart can offer. A few would-be players, however, found themselves unable to play, with the game throwing up "out of memory" error messages when they really shouldn't be out of memory. The devs have been looking into the issue, and released a potential fix on an opt-in experimental branch on Steam. It sounds like it fixes the problem for some people, but not all.
BGR.com

Best cheap laptops in 2022: The most bang for your buck

If you’re looking to buy one of the best cheap laptops, then you’ve got your work cut out for you. Not only are there hundreds of options out there, but not all laptops are created equal. Because of that, we’ve put together a list of cheap laptops that should help you narrow down your choices. Of course, when you’re looking for a cheap laptop, there are a few things to keep in mind. First, what exactly does cheap mean? For us, cheap usually means any laptop under $600, though there are a couple of places you might need to go above...
xda-developers

Advanced game install features on the Xbox app for PC are now enabled by default

Microsoft is rolling out a new version of the Xbox app for Windows 10 and 11, enabling the advanced installation features that were rolled out a few months ago by default. The features were already available to try before, but now, they’ll be enabled by default so you can install games in your preferred folder without having to jump through hoops.
rockpapershotgun.com

Rainbow Six Extraction PC performance: the best settings to use

It turns out Rainbow Six Extraction is more cerebral and stealthy than the co-op shooters I’m used to; the other day I accompanied Hayden and Ed on a few missions for the latter’s review, and spent most of them either accidentally summoning hordes of parasite monsters or being hauled to medevac while encased in protective foam. Between my cocoon-muffled cries for help, however, I did manage to get a good look into how Extraction runs on PC, as well as the best settings to tweak if you want better performance.
osxdaily.com

How to Cancel Automatic Install of iOS & iPadOS Updates

You may already know that iOS and iPadOS will attempt to automatically install iOS and iPadOS system software updates to your devices. But not everyone wants to use this feature all the time. If you accidentally scheduled an overnight software update on your iPhone or iPad, you may be looking...
The Independent

‘Horizon Forbidden West’ pre-order deals: How to save £10 on Playstation’s next big exclusive

Horizon Forbidden West was one of Sony’s most anticipated PS5 releases when it was first announced in June 2020 and since then we’ve had plenty more details about what to expect from this next adventure. For those unfamiliar with the story, a hunter of the Nora tribe, Aloy, must travel across the post-apocalyptic landscape of the United States to take down giant machines that nearly wiped out humanity thousands of years before. It’s one of the many Playstation exclusives set to come out in 2022, and will carry on the story from Horizon Zero Dawn, which took players across the...
