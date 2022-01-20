How to install a PC case fan

On March 26th, Monster Hunter Rise marked the return in style of the Capcom saga in the playful ecosystem of Nintendo, with a proposal that skilfully mixed tradition and innovation to give fans an excellent stage in the evolutionary path of the franchise, including great improvements to the quality of life, new features of thickness and a decidedly rich content baggage. While keeping intact the “playful flavor” of the series, Rise has in fact introduced elements that are now indispensable such as the rideable Canynes, and has expanded the gameplay with new mechanics such as those related to thread insects or to the Endemic Fauna (for more details, we invite you to read our previous Monster Hunter Rise review).
