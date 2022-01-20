Exclusive-Goldman Sachs bonus pool for investment bankers up 40-50%

The former Head of Product for “Marcus by Goldman Sachs” has launched a crypto investing app, “Domain Ventures,” raising $33 million from investors on Jan 25. Adam Dell, brother of Dell computers tycoon Michael, assembled a team of 25 former staff members from Goldman Sachs. Other staffers are leaving their roles at Bridgewater Associates, Morgan Stanley, Coinbase Global Inc. and BlockFi. Former Goldman Sachs CTO Elisha Wiesel, and Christopher Giancarlo, thformer Chairman of the Commodities Futures Trading Commission have also been tapped to join the project.
