New York City, NY

Exclusive-Goldman Sachs bonus pool for investment bankers up 40-50%

StreetInsider.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs increased its annual bonus pool for top-performing investment bankers by 40% to 50%, three people with direct knowledge of the matter said, after a...

www.streetinsider.com

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
thepaypers.com

Chime lines up Goldman Sachs for IPO

Digital banking provider Chime has asked Goldman Sachs to help it with preparations for an initial public offering in New York, according to Reuters. The financial technology startup will likely be valued at a substantial premium to its valuation of USD 25 billion from an August 2021 funding round led by Sequoia Capital.
BUSINESS
CoinTelegraph

Ex-Goldman Sachs banker launches crypto app after $33M raise

The former Head of Product for “Marcus by Goldman Sachs” has launched a crypto investing app, “Domain Ventures,” raising $33 million from investors on Jan 25. Adam Dell, brother of Dell computers tycoon Michael, assembled a team of 25 former staff members from Goldman Sachs. Other staffers are leaving their roles at Bridgewater Associates, Morgan Stanley, Coinbase Global Inc. and BlockFi. Former Goldman Sachs CTO Elisha Wiesel, and Christopher Giancarlo, thformer Chairman of the Commodities Futures Trading Commission have also been tapped to join the project.
MARKETS
Business
dailyhodl.com

Investment Banking Giant Issues Bitcoin (BTC) and Crypto Warning, Says Correction Could Start Multi-Year Bear Winter: Report

Analysts at investment banking giant Union Bank of Switzerland (UBS) are reportedly warning that a confluence of factors could see crypto prices remaining depressed for years. According to Business Insider, the UBS analysts said in a note to clients that plans by the Federal Reserve Bank to hike interest rates will make Bitcoin (BTC) less attractive to investors who bought BTC as a store of value.
MARKETS
Seekingalpha.com

Goldman Sachs expands annual bonus pool by 40%-50%, reflecting record year

After the investment banking industry saw record M&A activity in 2021, Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) pushes up its annual bonus pool for the best performing investment bankers by 40%-50%, Reuters reports, citing three people with direct knowledge of the matter. Goldman (GS) CFO Denis Coleman said earlier this week that the...
MARKETS
Seekingalpha.com

Unprofitable and unworthy? Teladoc, Pinterest, Plug Power down sharply as Goldman Sachs' non-profitable tech index dries up

Goldman Sachs created a non-profitable tech index last year that consisted of a number of high-flying tech stocks, such as Teladoc (NYSE:TDOC), Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) and Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG), but as the Federal Reserve shifts from easing to tightening, with some forecasting more than four rate hikes this year, these stocks have suffered significantly over the past six months.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Form 424B2 CREDIT SUISSE AG

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. The information in this preliminary pricing supplement is not complete and may be changed. This preliminary pricing supplement is not an offer to sell these securities and it is not soliciting an offer to buy these securities in any jurisdiction where the offer or sale is not permitted.
MARKETS
Motley Fool

Here's Why Goldman Sachs Is Plunging Today

The stock market was having a rough start to the trading week on Tuesday, with all three major averages firmly in the red. However, investment banking giant Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) was a big underperformer. As of 10:45 a.m. ET, Goldman has fallen 8% for the day. So what. As you...
STOCKS
OilPrice.com

Goldman Sachs Sees $105 Oil In 2023

Oil prices could hit $100 this year and rise to $105 per barrel in 2023, on the back of a “surprisingly large deficit” on the oil market now due to the much milder and potentially briefer impact of Omicron on oil demand, Goldman Sachs says. “Importantly, we are...
TRAFFIC
Benzinga

Goldman Sachs Group: Q4 Earnings Insights

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, January 18, 2022 at 07:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Goldman Sachs Group missed estimated earnings by 7.84%, reporting an EPS of $10.81 versus an estimate of $11.73, which did not surprise analysts. Revenue...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
poundsterlinglive.com

Goldman Sachs Raise Pound Sterling / Euro Forecasts

Goldman Sachs have raised their forecasts for the British Pound against the Euro following a strong start to 2022 for the UK currency. The Wall Street investment bank says its clients held a negative sentiment on Pound Sterling in the latter part of 2021, amidst weakening global growth, intensifying inflation pressures and disruptive moves in front-end rates.
CURRENCIES
FOXBusiness

Goldman Sachs' profit declines by 13% in fourth quarter

Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s GS -2.52% profit fell in the fourth quarter, even as the deals market stayed strong. The Wall Street giant said Tuesday that profit declined 13% to $3.94 billion, or $10.81 a share. That fell short of the consensus forecast of $11.77 a share among analysts polled by FactSet. Revenue grew 8% to $12.64 billion. That beat the forecast of just over $12 billion.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
New York Post

Goldman Sachs partners get extra payout

Hard work at Goldman Sachs pays off — especially if you’re a partner. As Goldman rounds out a record year, partners at the elite bank will get an extra bump in their bonus this year, according to a Bloomberg report. The one-time bonus will be on top of...
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

The Simply Goods Group (SMPL) PT Raised to $50 at Goldman Sachs

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Goldman Sachs analyst Jason English raised the price target on The Simply Goods Group (NASDAQ: SMPL) to $50.00 while maintaining a Buy rating following better sales and gross margin more than offsetting higher reinvestment to drive EBITDA upside.
STOCKS

