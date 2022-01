The huge Lander Wrestling tournament wrapped up on Saturday and Star Valley once again showed how tough they are with a first-place finish with 242 points. Douglas has a very good team this year and the Bearcats were 2nd with 223.5. Pinedale had a talented group too and they placed 3rd with 167.5. Here are your individual champions from this meet in Lander and we have a large gallery of photos to share with you. Enjoy!

WWE ・ 3 HOURS AGO