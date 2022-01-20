ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
YPD says man’s rationale for pulling gun during argument not valid

By Joe Gorman
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42EccZ_0dr6Myug00

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Reports said police told a North Evanston Avenue man Wednesday his rationale for pulling a gun because his girlfriend said she would break a window was not valid.

Markquis Hicks, 29, was booked into the Mahoning County Jail on misdemeanor charges of domestic violence, resisting arrest and endangering children after he was arrested about 10 a.m. Wednesday. He is expected to be arraigned Friday in municipal court.

Police respond to large fight at local Texas Roadhouse

Reports said police were called to his home for a report of a fight and when police got there, a woman told them she wanted to leave but she could not find her keys and accused Hicks of stealing them.

The woman told police that during the argument, Hicks pulled a gun and threatened to kill her.

Hicks told police he pulled a gun in self-defense after she threatened to break out a window, reports said.

Reports said officers felt Hicks had “no legal justification” to pull a gun “and to threaten her in any way.”

“Pulling a gun out in self-defense because she reportedly threatened to bust out a window was not a good reason to intimidate her,” a police report stated.

Cortland man sentenced to prison on sex charge

When officers went to take Hicks into custody, he refused to allow police to handcuff him and he walked into a corner. Three other cars were called to assist officers and Hicks was eventually arrested, reports said.

Reports said police did not take the gun because Hicks put it in a safe and refused to give police the combination.

During the entire time, Hicks’ three children, ages 7, 6 and 1 were present, which is why Hicks was charged with child endangering, reports said. Reports said the children were given to a relative.

WKBN

Truck transporting 100 monkeys crashes in Central PA

VALLEY TOWNSHIP, MONTOUR COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A trailer carrying 100 monkeys collided with a dump truck off I-80 Friday, four monkeys have gone missing. As of Saturday morning, one monkey is still unaccounted for. If anyone sees the monkey please do not try to catch it, call 911 and wait for the authorities. According to State […]
ACCIDENTS
WKBN

Coroner: Johnstown man found frozen to death

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Another person has died due to the extreme winter weather in Cambria County this week, according to Cambria County Coroner Jeff Lees. Daryl Lewis, 63, of Johnstown was found dead due to hypothermia on his steps outside his apartment, located at the 100 block of Adams Street, by another occupant of […]
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WKBN

Ton of pot found in shipment of food at Michigan border crossing

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) — Smugglers attempted to sneak over a ton of marijuana into the U.S. in a shipment of food items at the northern border. U.S. Customs and Border Protection officer found the pot in a trailer on Thursday at the Blue Water Bridge in Port Huron, Michigan. During a secondary inspection […]
PORT HURON, MI
WKBN

Satanic Temple talks school ‘satan clubs’

(WKBN) — After-school Satan Clubs are causing some controversy in some Ohio school districts. The program is put on by the Satanic Temple who are primarily atheists. The after-school clubs have been in operation in different United States cities for about six years. More of them are popping up across Ohio. “The after-school Satan Club […]
RELIGION
WKBN

WKBN

