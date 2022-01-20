ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boardman, OH

New Starbucks and Mercy Health claim Boardman lot

By Patty Coller
 3 days ago

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A new Starbucks is coming to Boardman, and Mercy Health will remain in a building on the property that is not being torn down.

Platz Realty Group announced Thursday that the new Starbucks will be located at 7680 Market Street at the old HBK lot.

There are two buildings there. The south building will be demolished to make way for the new Starbucks. The north building will remain and is leased by Mercy Health Bon Secours.

Construction on the new Starbucks will begin as soon as weather permits.

The new coffee shop will include a drive-thru.

