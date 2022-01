ASRock has become the first manufacturer to support AMD Ryzen 5000 desktop CPUs on its X370 motherboards. Support has been confirmed thanks to a screenshot from Twitter user, KOMACHI_ENSAKA. Ryzen 5000 CPUs have worked perfectly fine on much cheaper motherboards in the past. This is just the first one to properly support the 5000 Series, though it isn’t known if AMD has given this latest BIOS version the official blessing. This does raise some other questions though, particularly when it comes to how AMD is locking off its hardware.

COMPUTERS ・ 11 DAYS AGO