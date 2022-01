SAN ANTONIO – You may have been able to keep your New Year’s resolutions up until now, but it’s Girl Scout cookie season. And it’s easier than ever for some people to get their fix as the Girl Scouts of the USA have partnered with Doordash for delivery right to their doorsteps. However, you won’t be able to use the Doordash service for the cookies in San Antonio.

