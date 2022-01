IO Interactive have announced the release date and the details for Year 2 of Hitman 3. It will begin on January 20 as the game has offered a ton of content since its release. One of the bigger aspects to year two comes to the tech for PC as players can expect Ray Tracing, variable rate shading and XeSS. Performance and visuals will see a boost as Hitman 3 will be one of the first games to include XeSS. VR, which was currently tied to PlayStation prior, is available day one for PC. You can see the full breakdown of the update below and you can read our review of Hitman 3 here.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 12 DAYS AGO