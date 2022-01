Pitt’s 2021 success led to current college football players gambling their future on Pitt, but will it lead to high schoolers doing the same?. Kedon Slovis and Konata Mumpfield weren’t exactly heavyweights out of high school, but both have excelled during their collegiate careers prior to Pitt. Shayne Simon was extremely highly rated out of high school, and despite not having much of a college resume, he’s going to be expected to contribute in a big way at Pitt.

