Warren, OH

Investigators find driver who took off with kid in backseat

By Chelsea Simeon
WKBN
WKBN
 3 days ago

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Investigators were able to reach the driver with a ride-sharing company after police said he accidentally took off with a child in his backseat.

According to reports from dispatch, the woman and her 1-year-old child got a ride with a ride service, and the driver left while the child was still in the backseat. Reports from dispatch say the woman was unsure if the driver realized that the child was still in the car, saying she told him that she had to go around to get the child but did not think he heard her.

The 70-year-old driver reportedly had a sign on the cage that says he is hard of hearing.

Troopers say they got in touch with the driver later, who didn’t realize the child was in the backseat. He had returned home by that time.

New Castle police and the Ohio State Highway Patrol are on their way to the man’s house to pick up the child and meet with Warren police and the child’s mother.

