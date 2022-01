While not blocker-buster snowstorms, two solid swaths of snow will move through Lower Michigan from this Sunday morning through Monday evening. The first snow is occurring now, as of 11:00 a.m. The snow is winding down, but has already dropped one to four inches of snow across the southwest and southern part of Lower Michigan. The very southwest corner, Van Buren County, has five inches of new snow.

VAN BUREN COUNTY, MI ・ 5 HOURS AGO