I recently moved into a new place, and discovered that my friend and I live in buildings that face each other. We’re about a kilometer apart, but both our balconies have line of sight to each other. I’ve always wanted to build a communications network with my friends since I was a kid, so I dusted off an old book about Morse, one of my Raspberry P’s and got to work. I’m a big fan of mixing old and new technologies, so instead of using something modern, I decided to use Morse code.

COMPUTERS ・ 7 DAYS AGO