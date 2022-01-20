Indie Adventure Title Intruder in Antiquonia Demo Now Live

FixFox is an upcoming indie project that has players traveling through the stars, fixing machines with unconventional tools, and speaking with the robotic locals. “FixFox is a game powered by positivity, I’d say,” says Jaroslav Meloun, Studio Owner at Rendlike. “We wanted to offer players a challenge without feeling completely cold - an environment where every moment of exploration offers up an opportunity for fun. I was actually inspired by No Man’s Sky when starting development and, while the end result is naturally quite different, there are beats in FixFox that definitely stir the same feelings of finding delight in discovery.”
Comments / 0