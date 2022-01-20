ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Black-Caribbean Britons are ethnic group least likely to be triple-jabbed against Covid while just 40 per cent of Muslims have had their booster in England, latest figures show

By Joe Davies
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Black-Caribbean people are the least likely ethnic group to have had a Covid booster vaccine in England, official data shows.

Just a third of adults in the group (33.9 per cent) had received a third dose by New Year's Eve, according to the Office for National Statistics.

White people were the most likely, with two-thirds (68.4 per cent) triple-jabbed by the same date.

Meanwhile, Muslims had the lowest rate of any religious group (40 per cent) and Jewish people had the highest (70.5 per cent).

Experts fear low uptake of the jabs in black and ethnic minority groups will continue to see those communities disproportionately affected by the virus.

The data also looked at the vaccine status of people aged 40 to 65 based on their occupation. It showed health professionals in this age group had the highest uptake of any job (83.3 per cent).

All NHS staff in England are required to get their first dose by February 3 or they will be sacked or redeployed as part of the controversial move. A booster will not be required.

Health and social care workers, which includes care home staff, were 11th in terms of most jabbed occupations, with 73.9 per cent aged 40-65 triple-jabbed.

This was despite the 'no jab, no job' rule coming into force in the sector in November for all frontline health and social care workers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rPTC8_0dr6Lbp000
Office for National Statistics (ONS) figures show just a third of black-Caribbean adults had received a third Covid vaccine dose by New Year's Eve, the latest date data is available for. For comparison, white Brits had the highest proportion boosted, with 68.4 per cent triple-jabbed by the same date — more than double the proportion
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mjdXB_0dr6Lbp000
 Muslims had the lowest rate of any religious group (40 per cent) and Jews had the highest (70.5 per cent)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Cohp3_0dr6Lbp000
The data also showed health professionals had the highest uptake of any job (80.3 per cent). All NHS staff in England are required to get their first dose by February 3 or risk losing their jobs
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SrS5H_0dr6Lbp000
Experts fear low uptake of the jabs in black and ethnic minority groups will continue to see those communities disproportionately affected by the virus. Pictured: Masud Ahmad, 79, receives his first vaccine dose in Al Abbas Mosque, Birmingham, last January

Covid outbreaks receded in ALL of England's 150 local authorities last week, official figures show

Covid outbreaks fell in all of England's 150 local authorities last week, according to official data which illustrate how the Omicron wave is fizzling out.

UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) bosses confirmed infection rates fell by at least 12 per cent in every council area of the country during the week up to January 16.

The sharpest drop off was in Wigan, which saw its case rate fall 59 per cent from 2,121 positive tests per 100,000 people in the previous seven-day spell to 867 per 100,000.

Meanwhile, King's College London scientists estimated 144,527 people were catching the virus on any given day in Britain in the week to January 17, down a fifth on the previous week.

Outbreaks are shrinking in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland as well as every region of England, while cases are falling in every age group except under-18s because of the 'back to school' effect, the survey found.

Both findings are in line with the Office for National Statistics' weekly infection survey, which also found Covid cases plunged in England by a fifth last week.

Professor Tim Spector, who leads the symptom study, heralded the encouraging trend but urged the nation to be 'sensible' because cases remained high.

Overall, 36.7million third doses have now been dished out across the UK, with 80 per cent of eligible people fully protected against the virus.

Britain's rapid rollout - which has reached more people than any other country in Europe - has been credited as one of the main causes of its low hospital and death numbers.

The ONS data shows the second lowest uptake among ethnic groups was in Pakistanis, with only 37.8 per cent of the group getting a booster.

They were followed by black African Brits (37.9 per cent) and people of Bangladeshi origin (46.4 per cent).

Indian Brits had the second highest uptake of any group, with 65.3 per cent receiving their third jab by the end of the year.

Hindus had the second highest uptake numbers (70 per cent) of religious groups, followed by Christians (66.9 per cent), atheists (65 per cent) and Sikhs (62 per cent).

Third vaccination coverage was higher among people whose main language was English (66.6 per cent) than those who did not have English as their main language (45.5 per cent).

Poorer people were more likely to be triple-jabbed than the wealthy.

Seven in 10 (73 per cent) of people living in the least deprived areas in the country have had a booster, compared to 54.3 per cent in the most deprived.

Covid deaths in the second wave were up to five times higher in Bangladeshi Brits than white adults in England, while black Africans were 3.7 times as likely to die in the first wave.

Official breakdowns have not yet been released for ethnic outcomes from the Omicron wave, but experts fear lower booster uptake in some groups could put them at greater risk from the virus — despite the overall lower danger posed by the variant.

Ministers last week announced communities lagging behind in uptake will be targeted with a share of the £22million of funding earmarked for the Community Vaccine Champions scheme.

More than 60 councils including Bradford, Derby and Newham will be supported with bespoke projects to jab hard to reach groups.

Communities minister Kemi Badenoch said: 'In England more than 80 per cent of eligible adults over 18 have had a booster and for over 50s it is 90 per cent.

'This is a great take-up so far, but we need to do more as we know that the unvaccinated are up to eight times more likely to be hospitalised than those who are jabbed.

'By funding Community Vaccine Champions — an army of volunteers who are at the heart of their communities — we can reach those yet to be vaccinated and encourage them to protect themselves and the NHS.'

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Covid booster jabs in England to be thrown away as demand falls

Booster jabs distributed in England for the pre-Christmas vaccination push are to be thrown away because of a lack of demand, a leaked NHS memo reveals. It is not known exactly how many vaccines will be discarded but it is likely to be “hundreds of thousands”, sources told the Health Service Journal (HSJ), which obtained the memo.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

One in five adults had difficulty getting lateral flow tests in January – ONS

More than a fifth of adults in Britain had difficulties getting lateral flow tests earlier in January, figures suggest.Some 22% told the Office for National Statistics (ONS) they had struggled to order or pick up a rapid-result test in the past seven days.The most common places difficulties were experienced were when ordering on the Government website for home delivery (68%) and collecting from pharmacies (60%).The majority (85%) said the difficulties did not stop them from doing anything they had planned.Latest results from our Opinions and Lifestyle Survey (6 to 16 Jan 2022) show 61% of adults reported taking a rapid...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Ons#Volunteers#England#Jab#Racism#Muslims#Jewish#Nhs#Omicron#Ukhsa
wibqam.com

England opens COVID booster jab programme to 16- and 17-year olds

LONDON (Reuters) – England’s health service said it will expand its COVID-19 booster vaccination programme to include 16- and 17-year-olds from Monday. Until now, booster jabs have been limited to 16- and 17-year-olds most at risk from the coronavirus. “More than four in five adults in England have...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Sturgeon reported to statistics watchdog over claims she ‘twisted’ data

Nicola Sturgeon has been reported to the statistics watchdog amid claims she “seriously twisted” the use of coronavirus figures.During First Minister’s Questions on Thursday, Ms Sturgeon referenced Office for National Statistics (ONS) estimates to say England’s infection rate is “over 20% higher than those in Scotland”.The ONS figures show 5.47% of people in England are infected compared to 4.49% in Scotland.The English figure can be calculated to be 21.83% higher than Scotland, but the Scottish Liberal Democrats have taken umbrage at the claim because there is just a 0.98 percentage points difference between the two numbers.In a letter to UK...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Sunderland Echo

More than 300 new Covid cases confirmed in Sunderland, latest figures show

The Government confirmed on Sunday, January 23, that 75 more people who tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19) had died, taking the total number of confirmed reported deaths in the UK to 153,862. Deaths are recorded as Covid-19 related where a person has died within 28 days of a positive test.
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Daily Mail

NHS staff leave scrubs at No 10 after joining anti-vaxxers on 'freedom' rallies through London, Newcastle, Leeds and Manchester in protest against mandatory Covid jabs - as the Royal College of GPs calls for deadline extension to prevent staff shortage

NHS workers joined anti-vaxxers across the country on Saturday as they protested against mandatory vaccine rules which will see those refusing the Covid jab sacked - with formal warnings of dismissal to be issued by health bosses from next month. In London, dozens of health workers were seen throwing their...
PROTESTS
The Independent

Covid news - live: New BA.2 variant ‘under investigation’ as ministers ‘consider delaying’ NHS vaccine mandate

Health authorities are investigating BA.2, a lineage of the Omicron variant, after it was found to have caused hundreds of coronavirus cases in England.Some 426 cases of the new sub-variant have been identified in England, with 146 in London and 97 in the South East, the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) said. This compares with the previous total of 53 cases detected up until 10 January.Unlike the original Omicron variant, which accounts for the majority of cases in the UK, BA.2 does not have the specific mutation that was used to first track and compare it against Delta last...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Indian teenagers show huge appetite for Covid vaccines as 50% jabbed in just two weeks

India’s health minister Mansukh Mandaviya has congratulated the country’s teenagers after figures showed 50 per cent of youths, aged 15 to 18, have received their first dose of vaccination against coronavirus.The minister wrote on Twitter: “Big day for India’s fight against Covid-19! Over 50% of our youngsters between 15-18 age group have received their 1st dose of Covid-19 vaccine…Your enthusiasm for vaccination is inspiring people all over India.”Indian prime minister, Narendra Modi tweeted: “Young and youthful India showing the way! This is encouraging news. Let us keep the momentum.”India started its vaccination drive for teens on 3 January this year....
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Raab urges NHS staff to get mandatory jabs amid calls for deadline delay

Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab has urged NHS staff in England who have not had their mandatory Covid-19 vaccines to do so amid calls for the deadline to be delayed.Mr Raab played down suggestions the April 1 deadline could be postponed while NHS representatives have warned the policy could force thousands of frontline workers to leave their roles at a time when patient demand is high.Frontline staff in England must be fully vaccinated against Covid-19 with two jabs by April 1 – meaning they must have had their first dose by February 3.Mr Raab argued that the deadline does not...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

More than three in five over-65s worried about heating their home, says Age UK

More than three in five (62%) over-65s are worried about heating their home, according to Age UK The proportion of those who said in January that they are concerned about the cost of heating their home has increased from 43% who expressed such fears when a survey was carried out in December.Nearly half (45%) of over-65s are worried about having to reduce energy use due to financial concerns, up from 30% in December.Age UK said a 78-year-old woman told the charity: “I simply cannot cope with even higher bills.”Millions of older people across the UK are absolutely dreading the imminent...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Government ‘considering pause’ to NHS Covid vaccine mandate

The government is considering pausing its plans to make coronavirus vaccination mandatory for NHS staff, according to a report, over fears that some 70,000 health service staff could be lost as a result.The new rules are set to come into force on 1 April – with the necessary gap between doses meaning that staff who have not received their first jab by 3 February will soon start to receive letters of dismissal.Both the Royal College of Nursing and Royal College of Midwives have separately called upon Sajid Javid, the health secretary, to halt the move voted for by MPs last...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Four more coronavirus deaths reported in Scotland

Scotland has recorded four coronavirus deaths and 6,329 new cases in the past 24 hours, according to figures published by the Scottish Government on Sunday.It means the death toll under this measurement, of people who tested positive for the virus in the previous 28 days, has risen to 10,199.There were 1,441 people in hospital on Sunday with recently confirmed Covid-19, down 17 on the day before, with 41 in intensive care, down one from the previous day.Today, 6,768* more people have tested positive for #coronavirus1,458 people were in hospital yesterday with #coronavirus which is 53 fewer than the day before**Sadly...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

291K+
Followers
13K+
Post
126M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy