Watch: Kate Mulgrew teaches Star Trek fans to trust their heart

Star Trek has created some characters everyone loves to hate. Not every fan is going to agree on who is the least-liked character on Star Trek as we all have our preferences. TrekCulture delivers a list that is surprising, not only for the characters included but for those not included as well. Sean Ferrick, who often narrates these videos, starts out by letting viewers know that Wesley Crusher (played by Wil Wheaton) was not on the list, which will surprise some fans. But I’m one of those fans that believe he didn’t deserve all of the hate tossed his way, an opinion I’ve previously written about.

TV SERIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO