ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Watch: Kate Mulgrew teaches Star Trek fans to trust their heart

By Chad Porto
redshirtsalwaysdie.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStar Trek: Prodigy’s Kate Mulgrew is back for another lesson. Star Trek: Prodigy is made with kids in mind, but that doesn’t mean it’s dumbed down or a show adults can’t get into it. They can, but these shows have lessons in them as Star Trek should. It turns out that...

redshirtsalwaysdie.com

Comments / 0

Related
trekcore.com

STAR TREK: PRODIGY Review — “First Con-tact”

Star Trek: Prodigy follows the high of last week’s epic holodeck adventure with a smaller-scale episode which reminds us just how far Dal has travelled along his path of self-discovery… and how much further he still has to go. The mood on the Protostar is a pensive one,...
TV & VIDEOS
FanSided

Video: Star Trek: Prodigy’s Kate Mulgrew explains the Kobayashi Maru

Star Trek: Prodigy star Kate Mulgrew explains the point of the Kobayashi Maru. Ever since Kate Mulgrew joined Star Trek: Prodigy as the hologram-Kathryn Janeway, the show felt like it was going to bridge both the old Trek series with the Nu Trek series. Making Prodigy more of a love letter to the franchise, while also pushing forward with new characters and stories. so far it’s done that and has really shown its best self in the episode “Kobayashi” where Holo-Janeway gives Dal, Prodigy’s self-proclaimed captain, the ability to take the Kobayashi Maru test.
TV & VIDEOS
Paste Magazine

Time to Get Caught Up, Star Trek Fans: Discovery's Flash-Forward Experiment Is Truly Great

When Star Trek: Discovery premiered in 2017, it was to no small amount of fanfare. The first new Star Trek series to launch since Enterprise took its final bow in 2005, Discovery marked a bright new beginning not just for the long-lived science fiction franchise, but for the Star Trek Originals empire ViacomCBS had gone all in on when it made its flagship subscription service, CBS All Access (now Paramount+), the home for all things Federation. That it also found two women of color in starring roles—Sonequa Martin-Green as Michael Burnham, the series’ bull-headed idealist lead, and Michelle Yeoh as Phillipa Georgiou, the Star Fleet Captain / Terran Emperor who mentors and terrorizes her in turn—well, that just made Discovery’s future feel all the brighter.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kate Mulgrew
Person
Prodigy
StarTrek.com

An Original Star Trek: Picard Audio Drama Announced Starring Two Fan Favorites

Simon & Schuster and StarTrek.com are excited to announce a new, original audio drama, Star Trek: Picard: No Man's Land. Written and produced exclusively for audio and unavailable in any other format, No Man’s Land is a fully-dramatized Star Trek adventure featuring two beloved stars of the hit series Star Trek: Picard in their iconic roles – Jeri Ryan as Seven of Nine, and Michelle Hurd as Raffi.
TV SERIES
FanSided

Watch: Star Trek Prodigy “Kobayashi” episode references side by side

Star Trek: Prodigy broke new ground with its iconic cameos in “Kobayashi”. On last Thursday’s episode, Star Trek: Prodigy brought back several iconic characters to the bridge of the Enterprise-D, with most of their voices coming from archival footage, whether it was from television series or movies. It was definitely a feat to find the exact wording needed for each character to use in the right way on the episode.
TV SERIES
trekmovie.com

Watch: Kate Mulgrew Explains The Leadership Lesson Of “First Con-tact” From ‘Prodigy’

The seventh episode of Star Trek: Prodigy featured the introduction of a new character: DaiMon Nandi, a Ferengi captain who raised Dal before (unbeknownst to him) she sold him to the Chimerium mine on Tars Lamora. Paramount+ has released some videos taking a closer look at the episode, including the lessons learned through this introduction. Plus we have more from Kate Mulgrew and the team behind the episode.
TV SERIES
Collider

'Star Trek: Discovery' Renewed for Season 5 on Paramount+

Star Trek: Discovery fans waiting for Season 4 to return next month will be happy to know the series has already been renewed for a fifth season. That means Captain Michael Burnham’s (Sonequa Martin-Green) journey through the cosmos is far from over, even after Season 4 reaches its finale. In the meantime, the fourth season of Discovery will return with new episodes starting Thursday, February 10.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Star Trek#Ferengi#Paramount
darkhorizons.com

Multiple “Star Trek” Series Renewals & Dates

Paramount+ has just re-upped much of its current “Star Trek” line-up, even with several having not yet aired or finished their latest run. Flagship series “Star Trek: Discovery” has been renewed for a fifth season. The series is currently on break and returns with the back half of the fourth season from February 10th.
TV SERIES
geekspin

Will there be a season 4 of Star Trek: Lower Decks?

It has been a great week for Star Trek fans. On Tuesday, Paramount+ surprised Trekkies with a number of season renewals across the sci-fi franchise. Star Trek: Discovery has been renewed for season 5, while its spinoff series Star Trek: Strange New Worlds has been picked up for season 2 ahead of its series premiere in May. But will there be a season 4 of Star Trek: Lower Decks?
TV SERIES
FanSided

Watch: 10 most hated Star Trek characters

Star Trek has created some characters everyone loves to hate. Not every fan is going to agree on who is the least-liked character on Star Trek as we all have our preferences. TrekCulture delivers a list that is surprising, not only for the characters included but for those not included as well. Sean Ferrick, who often narrates these videos, starts out by letting viewers know that Wesley Crusher (played by Wil Wheaton) was not on the list, which will surprise some fans. But I’m one of those fans that believe he didn’t deserve all of the hate tossed his way, an opinion I’ve previously written about.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Youtube
fangirlish.com

New ‘Star Trek’ Release Dates for 2022

Trek fans have much to look forward to in 2022! We’ve just gotten release dates and renewal information for Star Trek: Discovery, Star Trek: Picard, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Star Trek: Prodigy, and Star Trek: Lower Decks. Which Trek are you most looking forward to? Get out your calendars, jot down these dates, and tune in to Paramount+!
TV & VIDEOS
FanSided

Indiana fans post a short video of his basement Star Trek set

Indiana Star Trek fan is back with a short video. We love praising Star Trek fans and their creativity on this site. It’s one of the best things about being a part of the fandom; seeing all the neat stuff that they can create. Dating back to the rise in popularity in the 70s, Star Trek fans have been one of the leaders in fan-made and fan-designed accessories and collectibles.
TV & VIDEOS
darkhorizons.com

“Star Trek: Picard” S2 Full Trailer

Paramount+ has premiered the official trailer for the second season of “Star Trek: Picard” which arrives on the service on March 3rd. In addition, it has been confirmed that internationally the series will continue to air on Amazon Prime with episodes appearing on the service within hours of the U.S. release.
TV SERIES
gamerevolution.com

Star Trek Picard Season 2 Episode 1: Release date, when and how to watch

The release date of Star Trek Picard Season 2 Episode 1 is nearly upon us. After a delay due to COVID-19, production has wrapped and we’ll be seeing Jean-Luc Picard’s next adventure soon. Here’s when viewers can see the first episode of the second season and where to watch it at.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’: Watch Parker & McGee Have Hilarious ‘Star Trek’ Conversation in Tomorrow’s New Episode

Thank goodness, there will be an all-new episode of NCIS this week. Alden Parker and Timothy McGee shared a small moment. There have been a ton of teasers for this episode. Agent Parker had to have a conversation with Director Vance about his time as the team leader. Fans are still warming up to the new guy in charge. Gary Cole has done well with the character, though.
TV SERIES
StarTrek.com

The Long, Fun Legacy of Star Trek & Playmates Toys

Playmates Toys, Inc. has the distinction of being one of the most-prolific Star Trek licensees of all time. The famous toy manufacturer released more than 350 of the 4.5” action figure line, more than 30 of the 6” and 12” lines, nearly 90 of the 9” line, in addition to numerous play sets, starship toys and role-playing items from 1992 until 2000, and again in 2009, when the company produced collectibles for that year’s Star Trek movie reboot.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy