Arizona State

Curaleaf Acquires Arizona Cannabis Operator Bloom Dispensaries

By Radhika Saraogi
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCuraleaf Holdings, Inc. (CURLF) revealed that it has completed the acquisition of Bloom Dispensaries, a single state cannabis operator in Arizona. With this deal, Curaleaf’s retail footprint has...

kjzz.org

University of Arizona to offer cannabis certificate programs

The University of Arizona will soon begin to offer Cannabis Certification programs to educate those interested in working in the industry. The U of A’s Craig Wilson told PBS’s “Arizona Horizon” about the programs, which include courses on the business, healthcare and legal aspects of marijuana.
ARIZONA STATE
pvtimes.com

Supply-chain issues delay opening of second cannabis dispensary in Pahrump

Supply-chain issues and other construction delays have pushed back completion for a new cannabis dispensary planned for Pahrump. Nye County commissioners have granted a third extension to Nevada Organic Remedies, the Las Vegas-based cannabis dispensary that plans to bring its The Source+ brand to 2370 S. Homestead Road near Highway 160.
PAHRUMP, NV
tucson.com

Weed sold in Arizona dispensaries tested for potency, contaminants

Under state law, marijuana sold at Arizona dispensaries has to be tested not only for potency levels but also to ensure the drugs are safe for consumers. That testing provides consumers with information they can use to purchase the type of marijuana they want safely since marijuana that has higher levels than allowed of such things like herbicides and pesticides cannot legally be sold.
ARIZONA STATE
Tucson Weekly

A Handful of People Will Hit it Big with Arizona's "Social Equity" Dispensary Licenses

ADHS accepted applications the first two weeks of December 2021 and, at the end of the day, more than 1,500 were submitted. clock is ticking down to the time when the Arizona Department of Health Services is going to drop its balls into the hopper and choose who gets to reap what is likely to be tens of millions of dollars at stake in the upcoming lottery for 26 social equity adult-use licenses.
ARIZONA STATE
Benzinga

Marijuana Dispensary Collective Cannabis Enhances Operational Efficiency With Wings' EXO Delivery System

Massachusetts cannabis dispensary Collective Cannabis announced on Thursday that it has chosen Wings' EXO delivery system to streamline logistics, foster a happier workforce and enhance the consumer experience. Wings is a robotics artificial intelligence startup working on autonomous sustainable retail. The EXO system is the first B2B product in the...
LITTLETON, MA
Boston Business Journal

An autonomous solution to crowds at cannabis dispensaries

A Marlborough-based startup is trying to take the wait time out of cannabis dispensary visits with its first B2B product, soon to be launched in a new local shop. Wings, a robotics and AI startup, has partnered with Collective Cannabis to launch its EXO Delivery System at the dispensary’s Littleton location. The new system aims to automate the movement of products from production and storage areas to delivery zones on the retail floor.
MARLBOROUGH, MA
Benzinga

Cannabis M&A: How MSOs Evaluate Brands To Acquire

This article was originally published on WeedWeek and appears here with permission. More than ever before, in 2021 a growing number of brands could claim a national presence. But as MSOs expand and make acquisitions they have targeted licenses and operational capabilities far more than the names beloved by consumers.
ECONOMY
Motley Fool

Curaleaf Stock in 2022: Skyrocket or Crash?

Curaleaf now has 128 dispensaries nationwide and continues to expand aggressively. Some of its smart acquisitions could show their true potential this year. Street analysts see an average upside of 125% for Curaleaf's stock in 12 months. The recent dip in the performance of marijuana stocks shouldn't cause investors to...
STOCKS
Seeking Alpha

Kaya acquires 50% of Medical Cannabis Project in Greece

Kaya (OTCQB:KAYS) announced that its majority owned subsidiary Kaya Farms Greece has executed an agreement to acquire 50% of a Medical Cannabis Project in Epidaurus, Greece, marking its second cannabis venture in the EU nation. KAYS' newest project is designed to fast-track sales of KAYS proprietary branded cannabis products to...
BUSINESS
Cheddar News

Peakz Launching Its Own Digital Cannabis Dispensary, Offers NFT Courses

The world of NFTs and cannabis are colliding as luxury cannabis company Peakz gears up to launch a digital dispensary in the metaverse. CEO Jessie Grundy and Tiffany McBride, managing director of social equity ventures at The Parent Company, an investor in Peakz, joined Cheddar to break down exactly how a digital dispensary would work. Grundy also talked about offering low-cost NFT courses in an effort to help Oakland, California, residents not miss out on new investing opportunities, and McBride discussed why the tech-forward vision of Grundy was worth investing in for The Parent Company. "He comes with really fresh ideas that he's vetted, that he's experienced in, and I really believe the thinking along Jessie's lines is the future of cannabis," she said. "He's more than just flower and a story. He comes with concepts that are new that are innovative, and that is easy for us to get behind."
OAKLAND, CA
VISTA.Today

New Cannabis Dispensary Opens in West Chester to ‘Better Serve Its Expanding Patient Base’

Verano Holdings, a multistate cannabis company, has expanded its Pennsylvania footprint with the opening of a Zen Leaf dispensary at 300 Oakland Road in West Chester. The dispensary is part of the state’s Chapter 20 Clinical Registrant Program. As such, it will collaborate with the Drexel University Medical Cannabis Research Center to conduct ongoing research on medical cannabis and the effects it has on the various conditions covered by the program in Pennsylvania.
WEST CHESTER, PA
Motley Fool

Why Aurora Cannabis, Green Thumb, and Curaleaf Stocks Got Crushed Today

On a disappointing day for stock market investors -- one in which a hopeful morning rally turned into another afternoon crash -- marijuana investors are even more pessimistic than most. By the time trading was over for today, shares of Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ:ACB) had lost 2.3% of their value, followed...
STOCKS
smarteranalyst.com

SoFi Gets Regulators’ Green Light to Become a National Bank

Shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SOFI) rose 1% in the extended trading session on Tuesday, after the American online personal finance company received regulatory approvals to become a Bank Holding Company. SoFi revealed that the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) and the Federal Reserve have given...
BUSINESS
thefabricator.com

LiftOne acquires Atlanta operations from Briggs Equipment

Material handling equipment dealer LiftOne, a CTE company, with headquarters in Charlotte, N.C., has been appointed as the new Hyster and Yale dealer in Atlanta following its acquisition of Briggs Equipment’s operations in that location. LiftOne has six locations in Georgia and 19 locations throughout its five-state service area.
CHARLOTTE, NC

Comments / 0

