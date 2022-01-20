ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

Existing Home Sales At 16-Year Peak: What You Need To Know

By Phil Hall
Benzinga
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Existing home sales totaled 6.12 million during 2021, up 8.5% from the previous year and the highest annual level since 2006, according to data from the National Association of Realtors (NAR). What Happened: While the full-year sales activity reached a new peak, December’s total existing home sales were down...

www.benzinga.com

