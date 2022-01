Warning: Spoilers for And Just like That Episode 7 follow. Once upon a time, the heart of SATC was the search for love. Although the things viewers tend to remember are the endings — Miranda and Steve, Charlotte and Harry, Carrie and Big — the journey to that ending was the driving engine. There’s a reason And Just Like That could only start with Big’s passing; without Carrie being single and ready to mingle, there’s no show. The first six episodes took their time getting there, but with the arrival of Peter in Episode 7, things are picking up. So, who is Peter in And Just Like That? His first date with Carrie was one for the books.

