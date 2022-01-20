ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Twitter

UN approves resolution to condemn denial of the Holocaust

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tQEdP_0dr6JL6k00

The UN General Assembly approved an Israeli-sponsored resolution on Thursday condemning any denial of the Holocaust and urging all nations and social media companies “to take active measures to combat antisemitism and Holocaust denial or distortion”.

The 193-member world body approved the resolution by consensus, without a vote, and with a bang of a gavel by assembly president Abdulla Shahid.

Israel’s No 1 enemy, Iran, “disassociated” itself from the resolution.

The ambassadors of Israel and Germany, which strongly supported the resolution, stressed the significance of the resolution’s adoption on January 20.

It is the 80th anniversary of the Wannsee Conference where Nazi leaders coordinated plans for the so-called “Final Solution of the Jewish Question” at a villa on the shores of Berlin’s Wannsee Lake in 1942 during World War II.

We now live in an era in which fiction is becoming fact and the Holocaust is becoming a distant memory

The result was the establishment of Nazi death camps and the murder of nearly six million Jews, comprising one-third of the Jewish people. In addition, millions of people from other nationalities, minorities and targeted groups were killed, according to the draft resolution.

“We now live in an era in which fiction is becoming fact and the Holocaust is becoming a distant memory,” Israel’s UN Ambassador, Gilad Erdan, told the assembly in urging support for the resolution.

“And as this happens following the greatest crime in human history, now comes the greatest cover-up in human history.”

Erdan, the grandson of Holocaust survivors, said the resolution is a commitment to make sure that Holocaust distortion and denial “will be tolerated no more”.

He said social media platforms including Facebook, Twitter and You Tube are spreading the “pandemic of distortions and lies” about the Holocaust.

“Social media giants can no longer remain complacent to the hate spread on their platforms” and must take action now, the Israeli ambassador said.

The resolution commends countries that have preserved Nazi death camps and other sites from the Holocaust and urges the 193 UN member states “to develop educational programmes that will inculcate future generations with the lessons of the Holocaust in order to help to prevent future acts of genocide”.

It requests the UN and its agencies to continue developing and implementing programmess aimed at countering Holocaust denial and distortions and to mobilise civil society and others to provide truthful facts about the Holocaust.

Currently, the UN has an outreach programme on the Holocaust and the UN Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization, Unesco, has a programme on Holocaust education and combatting antisemitism.

Unlike Security Council resolutions, General Assembly resolutions are not legally binding, but do reflect global opinion.

The General Assembly designated January 27, the day the Auschwitz concentration camp was liberated by the Soviet army, as the annual International Day of Commemoration in memory of victims of the Holocaust in 2005.

The resolution underlines that remembrance “is a key component to the prevention of further acts of genocide”.

It says Holocaust denial “refers to discourse and propaganda that deny the historical reality and the extent of the extermination of the Jews by the Nazis and their accomplices during World War II” and “any attempt to claim that the Holocaust did not take place” or call into doubt that gas chambers, mass shooting, starvation, and intentional genocide were used against the Jewish people.

The resolution says distorting or denying the Holocaust also refers to “intentional efforts to excuse or minimise” the role of Nazi collaborators and allies, “gross minimisation” of the number of victims, “attempts to blame the Jews for causing their own genocide,” statements casting the Holocaust as a positive event, and attempt to “blur the responsibility” for establishing concentration and death camps “by putting blame on other nations or ethnic groups.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Ireland raises concern about Russian naval exercises within its airspace

The Irish Government has expressed concern about planned Russian Navy military exercises 240km off Ireland’s south-west coast. The artillery drills at the start of February will take place in international waters, but within Irish controlled airspace and the country’s exclusive economic zone. All civilian aircraft will be routed...
POLITICS
newschain

Graham Alexander happy as Motherwell dig deep against Morton

Graham Alexander admitted that it was about perseverance as Motherwell came from behind to defeat Morton to book their place in the last 16 of the Scottish Cup. After the two sides were unable to be separated after normal time, extra-time was required to find a winner, and it was the Premiership’s fourth-placed side who prevailed as Liam Donnelly’s powerful drive rocketed into the roof of the net in the dying moments.
SOCCER
Gazette

U.N. defines Holocaust denial, urges social media firms to fight it

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) -The United Nations General Assembly on Thursday agreed on a definition of denial of the Holocaust, when the Nazis killed 6 million Jews during World War Two, and urged social media companies "to take active measures" to combat antisemitism. "The General Assembly is sending a strong and...
SOCIETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Holocaust Denial#Holocaust Survivors#Un#The Un General Assembly#Israeli#Nazi#Jews#Jewish
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Berlin, DE
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
United Nations
NewsBreak
World War II
AFP

US army confirms Russian mercenaries in Mali

The US army has confirmed the presence of Russian mercenaries from the Wagner group in Mali, which the African nation's government has denied amid increasingly strained relations with the West. "Wagner is in Mali," General Stephen Townsend, the head of US Africa Command, said in an interview with Voice of America, "They are there, we think, numbering several hundred now." "They're deploying there, supported by the Russian military, Russian Air Force airplanes are delivering them," he said, directly tying the Wagner group to the Kremlin, a link that Moscow denies. "The world can see this happening," Townsend said. "It's a great concern to us."
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Daily Mail

The Nazi party girls of Auschwitz: SS women romanced and caroused with death camp guard lovers as they oversaw the murder of thousands of Jews - before paying the ultimate price on the gallows

The biographies of over 200 SS women serving at Auschwitz death camp and their 'after work parties' have been published online in an effort to show the world that it wasn't just men involved. Entitled 'Women working for the SS', the project from the Auschwitz-Birkenau State Museum documents the women's...
POLAND
AFP

Fear stalks city in Islamic State's Afghan heartland

The Taliban promised to bring peace, but fear reigns above all in the eastern city of Jalalabad, hit by Islamic State group attacks and reprisals, and with corpses appearing mysteriously in rivers. In the evening, the inhabitants of the trade hub in Afghanistan's Nangarhar province hurry home before night falls and the shooting starts, fearing both IS and the indiscriminate retaliation of the Taliban. Once a fringe force in Afghanistan, analysts say the local chapter of IS has been increasingly active since the United States agreed to a deal in 2020 with the Taliban to withdraw foreign troops from the country. The fundamentalist fighters, who are opposed to any compromise with the West, are believed to have about 2,000 to 4,000 fighters in Afghanistan, against 80,000 Taliban.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Western embassies reject Serbia PM's protest allegations

The United States the U.K. and Germany on Friday rejected allegations that the three countries financed protests that have shaken the Balkan nation's populist government.The embassies of the allied countries issued a joint statement that described the accusations as “damaging.” “These claims do not reflect our partnership with Serbia,” they said.The statement came a day after Serbian Prime Minister Ana Brnabic blasted the alleged Western backers of activist groups that organized weeks of environmental demonstrations. She accused the sources of alleged outsider influence of what she described as “hypocrisy.” Brnabic made the allegations while announcing on Thursday that...
PROTESTS
newschain

newschain

49K+
Followers
113K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy