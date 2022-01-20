ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Philadelphia Weather: Winter Weather Advisory Issued For Delaware Valley As Rain Transitions Into Snow

cbslocal.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Philadelphia, surrounding suburbs, and northern Delaware from 5 a.m. until 1 p.m. The region started seeing snow in the 8 a.m. hour as the cold air fills in from behind this morning’s rain. CBS3’s Wakisha Bailey was in Lehigh County...

philadelphia.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Winter weather advisory, snow Monday morning

MILWAUKEE - The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory from 3 a.m. Monday, Jan. 24 through noon for Kenosha County, Milwaukee County, Racine County, Walworth County and Waukesha County. This is round three of light snow as a result of back-to-back-to-back clipper systems. According to the FOX6...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Winter weather advisory issued for next round of snow

MILWAUKEE — A winter weather advisory has been issued for our next chance of snow. The National Weather Service issued the advisory for Waukesha, Milwaukee, Walworth, Racine and Kenosha counties. It goes into effect at 3 a.m. Monday and expires at noon. Most people in the advisory area can...
MILWAUKEE, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
State
Delaware State
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Winter Weather Advisories In Effect; Snow Arrives For Monday Morning Commute

CHICAGO (CBS) — Although snow has ended after Saturday night’s system, winter weather advisories are again in place — this time for Monday morning’s commute. Saturday night brought widespread coverage of 2 inches to 4 inches of snow and lake effect pushing totals over 4 inches along the lakefront, especially in Lake County, Indiana. CBS 2’s First Alert Weather team says to expect 1 inch to 3 inches of snow arriving Monday morning. Sunday evening will bring quiet conditions as clouds return overnight. Low temperatures will be around 15 degrees. Snow will arrive by daybreak. In addition to the 1 inch to 3 inches of accumulation Monday morning, some lake effect may be possible in LaPorte County, pushing totals to 4 inches or more. Clearing skies and snow on the ground will make for very cold mornings midweek. Expect lows around 5 Tuesday morning and lows around -5 on Wednesday morning.
CHICAGO, IL
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Buchanan, Delaware by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-23 02:05:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-23 04:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 for Iowa, or by visiting 511ia.org, modot.org, or idot.Illinois.gov. Target Area: Buchanan; Delaware WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CST EARLY THIS MORNING * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. * WHERE...Buchanan and Delaware Counties. * WHEN...Through 4 AM CST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
BUCHANAN COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Carroll, Clinton, Delaware, Howard, Madison, Randolph by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-23 12:51:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-23 13:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Carroll; Clinton; Delaware; Howard; Madison; Randolph; Tippecanoe; Tipton WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON Accumulating snow has ended across the area. Temperatures will continue to fall this afternoon. Melted snow will refreeze on untreated surfaces. Be alert for slick spots if traveling.
CARROLL COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Carroll, Clinton, Delaware, Howard, Madison, Randolph by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-23 09:43:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-23 13:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for Indiana can be obtained by calling 1 800 2 6 1 7 6 2 3 Target Area: Carroll; Clinton; Delaware; Howard; Madison; Randolph; Tippecanoe; Tipton WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch. * WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central and west central Indiana. * WHEN...Until 1 PM EST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Gusty winds may blow around the fallen snow into the afternoon.
CARROLL COUNTY, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Delaware Valley#Cbs#Cbsn#Cbs Philly App
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Weather: Fast Storm System To Bring Snow To Parts Of Delaware Valley Sunday Evening

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The fast-moving clipper-type storm system that moved past the Philadelphia area Sunday evening is wrapping up. Areas where snow accumulated with overnight lows in the 20’s will be icy. Areas north and west of Philadelphia saw anywhere from a coating to 1 inch of snow. Cold patterns persist all week with highs in the 20’s and 30’s. Tuesday is the only day we will be near average in the low 40’s. There’s a mix of sun and clouds for Monday, then another fast-moving clipper passes at night with clouds to bring a chance of scattered light snow showers, mainly well north of Philly. Precipitation chances have decreased for Tuesday with only a chance of a spotty rain or snow shower. A bitter blast returns Wednesday and Thursday with a high in 20’s and lows in single digits and teens.  A high of 26 degrees on Wednesday will make for our fourth sub-30° high this in January — the most in four years, since January 2018. Cold front to bring a chance of light snow on Friday CBS3’s Tammie Souza and Lauren Casey contributed to this report.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: Snow Could Impact Parts Of The State Sunday Night Into Monday Morning

Baltimore, MD (WJZ)– Snow could impact areas West and North of Baltimore starting Sunday night and continuing into Monday morning. First Alert Meteorologist Meg McNamara says Western Maryland near Washington and Frederick counties could see snow staring to fall around 6p.m. tonight before moving East. These snow showers will be very hit or miss as they move across the region. Snow accumulation is difficult to tell but most of the impacted areas could see a dusting to an inch of snowfall, while the far Western reaches of the state could see 2-4 inches. As of now this doesn’t appear that this will impact the Monday morning commute in the Baltimore area but highways West of our region including I-70, I-81 and I-68 could see some slippery conditions. The WJZ First Alert Weather Team will continuing to monitor the snow showers and will provide updates as they become available. Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook  
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: 1-2 Inches Of Snow Expected Across Western Pennsylvania On Monday

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The snow showers will slowly start to wind down over the next couple of hours, leaving general totals of 2 to 4 inches across the region. WEATHER LINKS: Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos Pittsburgh has picked up an official total of 2.4 inches of snow, as of 5 p.m. Skies will clear a bit overnight behind this clipper system, and temperatures will drop to cold levels near the lower teens and single digits by Monday morning. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) Monday will start off dry, but another system will bring more snow showers starting after 2 p.m. and lasting through Tuesday morning. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) Expect an additional 1 to 2 inches of snow across western Pennsylvania by Tuesday morning, with a few higher totals of up to 3 inches possible north of Interstate 80 and into the higher elevations of the Laurel Highlands. WATCH: Shelley Bortz reports Another blast of arctic air invades Wednesday with lows in the lower single digits and near-zero to end the week.
PITTSBURGH, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment

Comments / 0

Community Policy