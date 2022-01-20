ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Laser-Controlled Real- and Reciprocal-Space Topology in Multiferroic Insulators

By Tomoki Hirosawa, Jelena Klinovaja, Daniel Loss,, Sebastián A. Díaz
APS physics
 6 days ago

Magnetic materials in which it is possible to control the topology of their magnetic order in real space or the topology of their magnetic excitations in reciprocal space are highly sought...

journals.aps.org

Comments / 0

Related
Science 2.0

The Real Future Of Solar Power Is Space

If you believe solar power is ready for mass usage, you are likely an activist, in the industry, or one of the customers who really believes they are selling electricity back to the utility at the same price they are paying when they need it and it isn't being paid for by people in the apartments that we get told are better for the environment than single-family homes.
INDUSTRY
Photonics.com

Linear Stages for Laser Applications

PI (Physik Instrumente) LP, Motion Control, Air Bearings, Piezo MechanicsRequest Info. The new V-817 linear motor stage family was designed for laser processing and industrial automation applications that require high precision, speed, and reliability combined with low initial cost and TOC. For research and machine builders, driven by EtherCat-based motion controllers with advanced features to integrate laser and galvo control. 3-m/sec speed, nanometer resolution.
ENGINEERING
Photonics.com

Medica Diode Laser Modules

QPC Lasers Medica series diode laser modules provide high output powers in compact, rugged packages offering features for medical applications including fiber sensors, red aiming beams, redundant photodiodes and replaceable blast shields. Models are available at wavelengths ranging from 780 to 1940 nm and powers to 180 W with a wide range of fiber options.
ELECTRONICS
WGN TV

Best laser engraver for metal

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Home laser engraving is a great hobby or start to a small business. While most laser engravers can handle most relatively soft materials, only certain ones are up to the task of metal. That’s why it’s important to be sure to get one that can handle everything you need from it. It can be small and relatively simple for your home studio, or large and advanced for your business.
SMALL BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Laser#Real Space#Topology#Topological#Data Storage
parabolicarc.com

RKS to Use Photonic Technologies to Control Space Debris

MOSCOW (Roscosmos PR) — To control near-earth space and observe artificial objects in near-earth orbit, specialists of Russian Space Systems (RKS, part of the Roscosmos State Corporation) propose to use the latest photonic technologies and original methods of ground processing of optical information. The corresponding system for monitoring “space debris” was developed and patented by the RKS to solve one of the most urgent tasks today – cleaning the orbit from exhausted artificial Earth satellites, various space objects and their fragments.
ASTRONOMY
APS physics

Two-dimensional Dirac semiconductor and its material realization

We propose a new concept of a two-dimensional (2D) Dirac semiconductor which is characterized by the emergence of four-fold degenerate band crossings near the band edge, and provide a generic approach to realize this novel semiconductor in the community of material science. Based on the first-principle calculations and symmetry analysis, we discover recently synthesized triple-layer (TL)
CHEMISTRY
APS physics

Cn-symmetric higher-order topological crystalline insulators in atomically thin transition metal dichalcogenides

Based on first-principles calculations and symmetry analysis, we predict atomically thin (. group-VIB transition metal dichalcogenides (TMDs) = S, Se, Te) are large-gap higher-order topological crystalline insulators (HOTCIs) protected by. C. 3. rotation symmetry. We explicitly demonstrate the nontrivial topological indices and the existence of hallmark corner states with quantized...
CHEMISTRY
techxplore.com

How scientists designed the controllers for robot manipulators on the Chinese space station

In the process of the construction and routine maintenance of the Chinese Space Station, the manipulator plays a significantly important role that can accomplish some key tasks, such as transposition docking, daily maintenance, and auxiliary extravehicular activities. The high accuracy and dynamic performance of the manipulator are necessar for the successful completion of these tasks, which can often be maintained by controls that are designed based on the dynamics model.
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
APS physics

Simple Multiuser Twin-Field Quantum Key Distribution Network

Twin-field quantum key distribution (TFQKD) systems have shown great promise for implementing practical long-distance secure quantum communication due to its measurement-device-independent nature and its ability to offer fundamentally superior rate-loss scaling than point-to-point QKD systems. A surge of research and development effort in the last two years has produced many variants of protocols and experimental demonstrations. In terms of hardware topology, TFQKD systems interfering quantum signals from two remotely phase-locked laser sources are in essence giant Mach-Zehnder interferometers (MZIs) requiring active phase stabilization. Such configurations are inherently unsuitable for a TFQKD network, where more than one user pair share the common quantum measurement station, because it is practically extremely difficult, if not impossible, to stabilize MZIs of largely disparate path lengths, a situation that is inevitable in a multi-user-pair TFQKD network. On the other hand, Sagnac interferometer-based TFQKD systems exploiting the inherent phase stability of the Sagnac ring can implement asymmetric TFQKD, and are therefore eminently suitable for implementing a TFQKD network. In this work, we experimentally demonstrate a proof-of-principle multi-user-pair Sagnac TFQKD network where three user pairs sharing the same measurement station can perform pairwise TFQKD through time multiplexing, with channel losses up to.
SCIENCE
APS physics

Amplitude and wall-normal distance variation of small scales in turbulent boundary layers

The spatial organization of small scales around large-scale coherent structures in a flat plate turbulent boundary layer is studied using a conditional-averaging technique applied to experimental and computational data. The technique averages the small-scale velocity conditioned on the projection coefficient between the instantaneous streamwise velocity field and a model for large-scale velocity structures in the wake and logarithmic regions. Two distinct scenarios are identified for the organization of the small scales: amplitude variation, in which at a given wall-normal location the small-scale intensity varies in amplitude across the streamwise extent of the large-scale structure, and height variation, in which the small-scale velocity intensity remains nearly constant along a curve that changed its wall-normal location across the streamwise extent of the large-scale structure. Small scales that are energetic at the wall-normal location where the large-scale structure is centered primarily show evidence of height variation, while small scales that are energetic at wall-normal locations far from the center of the large-scale structure primarily show evidence of amplitude variation. Connections can be drawn between the statistical observations characterized by the amplitude modulation statistic and the structural picture associated with vortex clusters.
SCIENCE
APS physics

Mapping Lamb, Stark, and Purcell Effects at a Chromophore-Picocavity Junction with Hyper-Resolved Fluorescence Microscopy

The interactions of the excited states of a single chromophore with static and dynamic electric fields spatially varying at the atomic scale are investigated in a joint experimental and theoretical effort. In this configuration, the spatial extension of the fields confined at the apex of a scanning tunneling microscope tip is smaller than that of the molecular exciton, a property used to generate fluorescence maps of the chromophore with intramolecular resolution. Theoretical simulations of the electrostatic and electrodynamic interactions occurring at the picocavity junction formed by the chromophore, the tip, and the substrate reveal the key role played by subtle variations of Purcell, Lamb, and Stark effects. They also demonstrate that hyper-resolved fluorescence maps of the line shift and linewidth of the excitonic emission can be understood as images of the static charge redistribution upon electronic excitation of the molecule and as the distribution of the dynamical charge oscillation associated with the molecular exciton, respectively.
CHEMISTRY
APS physics

Topological superconductors and exact mobility edges in non-Hermitian quasicrystals

We study a class of non-Hermitian topological superconductors described by one-dimensional Aubry-André Harper and mosaic quasiperiodic models with. -wave superconducting pairing, where the non-Hermiticity is introduced by on-site complex quasiperiodic potentials. We generalize two topological invariants, one is based on the transfer matrix method and the other is the generalized Majorana polarization, to characterize the topological superconducting phases and verify the existence of Majorana zero modes in non-Hermitian quasiperiodic superconductors. By combing the Lyapunov exponent, the fractional dimension of wave functions, and topological invariants, we investigate the localization phenomena, topological superconductivity, and topological phase transitions. In the non-Hermitian Aubry-André Harper model with.
CHEMISTRY
APS physics

Layer parity dependent Raman-active modes and crystal symmetry in ReS2

ReS 2 , a group VII transition metal dichalcogenide (TMD), bears immense prospect in optoelectronic, thermoelectric, catalytic, and energy storage applications. Its distorted structure and significant in-plane anisotropy introduce extra degree of freedom but, on the other hand, make it challenging to determine the absolute characteristics of the material. Here, through experimental and theoretical analysis, we present additional phonon modes in the Raman spectrum of layered.
PHYSICS
APS physics

Squeezing and Multimode Entanglement of Surface Acoustic Wave Phonons

Exploiting multiple modes in a quantum acoustic device could enable applications in quantum information in a hardware-efficient setup, including quantum simulation in a synthetic dimension and continuous-variable quantum computing with cluster states. We develop a multimode surface acoustic wave (SAW) resonator with a superconducting quantum interference device (SQUID) integrated in one of the Bragg reflectors. The interaction with the SQUID-shunted mirror gives rise to coupling between the more than 20 accessible resonator modes. We exploit this coupling to demonstrate two-mode squeezing of SAW phonons, as well as four-mode multipartite entanglement. Our results open avenues for continuous-variable quantum computing in a compact hybrid quantum system.
SCIENCE
TrendHunter.com

Intelligent Laser Tape Measures

The Hoto Laser Tape Measure is a connected piece of equipment for avid DIYers, makers and interior design enthusiasts alike that will enable them to take readings in a variety of different spaces. The device works by being utilized to take measurements up to 98-feet and can be seamlessly transitioned from meters to feet with ease. The unit will work in tandem with an accompanying smartphone app to let users snap photos that can be used to create vivid images that are related to the measurements of a space.
ELECTRONICS
APS physics

Ultrahigh-Pressure Magnesium Hydrosilicates as Reservoirs of Water in Early Earth

The origin of water on the Earth is a long-standing mystery, requiring a comprehensive search for hydrous compounds, stable at conditions of the deep Earth and made of Earth-abundant elements. Previous studies usually focused on the current range of pressure-temperature conditions in the Earth’s mantle and ignored a possible difference in the past, such as the stage of the core-mantle separation. Here, using ab initio evolutionary structure prediction, we find that only two magnesium hydrosilicate phases are stable at megabar pressures,
SCIENCE
APS physics

Flow- and temperature-based statistics characterizing the regimes in rapidly rotating turbulent convection in simulations employing no-slip boundary conditions

We numerically investigate flow regimes of rotating Rayleigh-Bénard convection on a horizontally periodic domain vertically bounded by no-slip walls from a statistical viewpoint. The flow is subject to strong thermal forcing [Rayleigh number up to. Ra. =. O. (. 10. 12. ) ] and rapid rotation [Ekman number down...
SCIENCE
APS physics

Intrinsic Superconducting Diode Effect

Stimulated by the recent experiment [F. Ando et al., Nature (London) 584, 373 (2020).], we propose an intrinsic mechanism to cause the superconducting diode effect (SDE). SDE refers to the nonreciprocity of the critical current for the metal-superconductor transition. Among various mechanisms for the critical current, the depairing current is known to be intrinsic to each material and has recently been observed in several superconducting systems. We clarify the temperature scaling of the nonreciprocal depairing current near the critical temperature and point out its significant enhancement at low temperatures. It is also found that the nonreciprocal critical current shows sign reversals upon increasing the magnetic field. These behaviors are understood by the nonreciprocity of the Landau critical momentum and the change in the nature of the helical superconductivity. The intrinsic SDE unveils the rich phase diagram and functionalities of noncentrosymmetric superconductors.
CHEMISTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy