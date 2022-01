Nostalgia, maximalism, and all things joyful are trends that are coming in hot to the interior world right now. And it’s no surprise, after years of uncertainty and stress, that many are looking to infuse a dose of happiness and better days into their homes. Fortunately, 2022’s playful and uplifting art trend is making that easy — especially with the launch of by robynblair’s new limited-edition collection of gumball machine sculptures on Dec. 9.

DESIGN ・ 10 DAYS AGO