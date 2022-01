Construction is in full swing south of Mission, Texas, where a contractor told Border Report's Sandra Sanchez they are building a border wall to connect to the existing border barrier. The segment is located a half mile west of the National Butterfly Center on federal property that is part of the El Murillo section of the National Wildlife Corridor. Sanchez walked the area with a staffer from the Butterfly Center on Tuesday and both were told to leave. Environmentalists say it smacks of irony from the Biden administration, which promised "not another foot" of border wall was to be built. We have reached out to federal officials for comment.

MISSION, TX ・ 11 DAYS AGO