Hartford Athletic has signed defender Modou Jadama (Marietta, GA), pending league and federation approval. “In Mo, we have one of the best central defenders in the entire USL. He has been one of our top targets this off-season and I am delighted to have him as part of our team,” said Head Coach Harry Watling. “Mo shows excellent technical ability, leadership and bravery when he steps on the pitch. He will raise the standard of defending at the club.”

MLS ・ 20 HOURS AGO