Sokoman’s Barge Drilling Program Delivers Strong Au Results Moosehead Project, Central Newfoundland

Cover picture for the articleMH-21-342 – 5.55 m of 56.58 g/t Au incl. 3.10 m of 100.00 g/t Au from 67.80 m. MH-21-345 – 4.75 m of 20.75 g/t Au incl. 2.25 m of 39.57 g/t Au from 117.65 m. MH-21-346 – 9.60 m of 7.33 g/t Au incl. 4.55 m of 12.98 g/t Au...

#Barge#Sokoman Minerals Corp#Tsxv#Sicnf#The Moosehead Project#Eastern Analytical Ltd#The Eastern Trend#Au
