ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Luminar Technologies (LAZR) Partners with Mercedes to Enable Enhanced Safety and Autonomy on its Passenger Cars

StreetInsider.com
 6 days ago

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Luminar (Nasdaq: LAZR), a leading global automotive technology company, announced today a partnership with Mercedes-Benz to accelerate the development of future highly automated driving technologies for Mercedes passenger cars. Luminar’s Iris lidar technology, which is currently...

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
smarteranalyst.com

Mercedes to Integrate Luminar’s Lidar Tech; LAZR Shares Jump

Global automotive provider of light detection and ranging (Lidar) hardware and software technology, Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ: LAZR) announced that its Iris Lidar technology will be integrated into luxury carmaker Mercedes-Benz’s production vehicle platform. This, in turn, will enhance the development of fully automated driving on highways for next-generation Mercedes...
CARS
Seekingalpha.com

Luminar jumps 13% on partnership with Mercedes-Benz

Luminar (NASDAQ:LAZR) jumps 13% on partnership with Mercedes-Benz to accelerate the development of future highly automated driving technologies for Mercedes passenger cars. The company's Iris lidar technology, which is currently being prepared for series production, is expected to improve vehicle safety and the technical capabilities of highly automated driving systems.
BUSINESS
NBC Miami

Shares of Autonomous Driving Tech Company Luminar Surge on Mercedes-Benz Deal

Mercedes-Benz has signed a deal to use lidar technology from start-up Luminar in its next generation of vehicles, the companies said Thursday. As part of the agreement, the German automaker is expected to acquire up to 1.5 million shares of Luminar over time as milestones are met. Luminar is preparing...
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Markus Schäfer
Shore News Network

Mercedes-Benz teams up with Luminar on self-driving tech

San Francisco (Reuters) – Luxury carmaker Mercedes-Benz will partner with self-driving sensor maker Luminar Technologies Inc to enable fully automated driving on highways for its next-generation vehicles, Luminar’s founder said. Automakers from Tesla to GM and Volvo have set their eyes on introducing autonomous vehicles, although regulatory and...
BUSINESS
Silicon Republic

Mercedes partners with Luminar to make self-driving vehicles

The carmaker plans to add Luminar’s sensor tech into its vehicles. Luxury car company Mercedes-Benz has partnered with self-driving tech company Luminar, to enable autonomous driving for its next generation of vehicles. Luminar uses lidar, laser sensors that use near-infrared light to detect the shapes of objects. Sensors like...
BUSINESS
AFP

VW and Bosch join forces to rev up automated driving

Car giant Volkswagen and parts supplier Bosch have embarked on an "extensive partnership" to bring automated driving to the mass market by next year, the German companies said on Tuesday. Bosch and VW software subsidiary Cariad are aiming to "make functions available that will allow drivers to temporarily take their hands off the steering wheel" in vehicles sold under the Volkswagen Group brand, according to a statement. These will range from so-called "hands-free" systems for urban and motorway driving to a system that takes over all driving functions on the motorway, the companies said. The first of these functions are to be installed in 2023.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Passenger Cars#Daimler Ag#Lazr#Technology Company#Vehicles#Luminar Technologies#Lazr Rrb#Streetinsider Premium#Sci Fi#Mercedes Benz#Sae Level 3#Mercedes Benz Ag
MotorAuthority

Mercedes self-driving cars will use Luminar lidar sensors

Mercedes-Benz said on Thursday that it selected America's Luminar for the supply of lidar systems to be used in its electronic driver-assist systems and eventual full self-driving systems. Mercedes has also acquired a small stake in Orlando, Florida-based Luminar, joining Volvo and PayPal co-founder Peter Thiel as a fellow investor....
CARS
CAR AND DRIVER

IIHS to Add Safety Scores for Self-Driving Technology in Cars

There are no self-driving cars available to own today, but that isn't stopping automakers from hyping that these Level 2+ systems are offering more than they're capable of. Now, the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) wants to see just how good these "partial automation" technologies are at identifying distracted drivers, the ones who are supposed to be actively participating even if the car can change lanes or drive the speed of other cars automatically.
CARS
ptonline.com

On Tractors, Autonomy and a Clever Mercedes Concept

Joe Liefer, senior product manager at John Deere, says that the Deere 8R is the company’s “flagship, workhorse tractor.”. The 8R has been available for about a decade, and during that time there have been an array of models and developments. It is a vehicle that plenty of farms have plowing fields.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cars
StreetInsider.com

AutoWeb (AUTO) to Offer its Car Shopping Audience a Flexible, Affordable Way to Subscribe to a Tesla Model 3 with Autonomy

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. AutoWeb, Inc. (Nasdaq: AUTO), an automotive matchmaking platform connecting in-market car shoppers to their preferred vehicle transactions, and Autonomy, a completely digital mobility offering that provides consumers with an affordable way to get access to a vehicle without long-term debt or commitment, have entered into a new business relationship. The relationship provides car shoppers visiting any of AutoWeb's automotive web properties, including Car.com and Usedcars.com, the opportunity to subscribe with Autonomy to drive a Tesla Model 3 on a month-to-month basis after a three-month hold period.
TECHNOLOGY
24/7 Wall St.

This Is The Slowest Car In America

Stories about cars are so popular that several media outlets have been supported by writing about them for years. At the head of this list are Motor Trend and Car and Driver, but hundreds more websites and magazines cover cars. Among the most written about aspects of individual models is how fast they are. Usually, […]
CARS
Footwear News

Industry Moves: Diesel Names North American CEO, Stitch Fix Taps Chief Technology Officer + More

Who’s in, who’s out, who’s been promoted and hired — FN covers all the industry changes in one place. Know of an executive on the move? Tell us at web@footwearnews.com. Jan. 24, 2022: Diesel has appointed Eraldo Poletto as CEO for North America. Poletto, a manager with many years of experience in the fashion industry, will report to Diesel’s global CEO, Massimo Piombini, and will take charge of the company’s development on a key market with great growth potential for the brand. He takes up his post immediately. Poletto has worked in the luxury and retail sectors for about 30 years....
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy