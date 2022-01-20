Luminar Technologies (LAZR) Partners with Mercedes to Enable Enhanced Safety and Autonomy on its Passenger Cars

Car giant Volkswagen and parts supplier Bosch have embarked on an "extensive partnership" to bring automated driving to the mass market by next year, the German companies said on Tuesday. Bosch and VW software subsidiary Cariad are aiming to "make functions available that will allow drivers to temporarily take their hands off the steering wheel" in vehicles sold under the Volkswagen Group brand, according to a statement. These will range from so-called "hands-free" systems for urban and motorway driving to a system that takes over all driving functions on the motorway, the companies said. The first of these functions are to be installed in 2023.

BUSINESS ・ 21 HOURS AGO