Metal Mining

Copper Mountain eyes reserve update in B.C.

By Staff Writer
resourceworld.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCopper Mountain Mining Corp. [CMMC-TSX] on Thursday released continued positive drill results from the New Ingerbelle copper-gold satellite deposit in southern British Columbia. Copper Mountain shares advanced on the news, rising 3.0% or 12 cents to $4.07 and currently trades in a 52-week range of $5.07 and $1.98. The...

resourceworld.com

