WTI Crude and Brent Crude break out to highest levels since 2014

The West Texas Intermediate Crude Oil market fell rather hard during the Friday session, reaching down towards the $83 level. At that point, buyers stepped in and took advantage of value, and as a result, it looks like we are ready to go higher over the longer term. The previous candlestick on Thursday ended up being a shooting star, so the fact that we have turned around to press the issue and form a bit of a hammer does suggest that perhaps we are likely to continue seeing a lot of back and forth and upward pressure. Quite frankly, if the market continues to see buyers on dips like this, we will eventually break out to the upside.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 10 HOURS AGO