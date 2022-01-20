ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WTI Crude and Brent Crude break out to highest levels since 2014

By Joe Perry
cityindex.co.uk
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCFDs on Crude Oil and Brent Crude Oil broke out above October 2021 highs and traded to their highest levels since October 2014. WTI Crude Oil reached an intraday high of 87.90 and Brent Crude Oil reached an intraday high of 88.64. With inflation touching 7% in the US and 5.4%...

www.cityindex.co.uk

