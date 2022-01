Montgomery Mayor Steven L. Reed has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a Saturday post on his social media. “I was surprised to learn that I tested positive for COVID-19 yesterday after returning home from a business trip,” Reed said Jan. 22 via Twitter. “I am fully vaccinated and have received a booster so thankfully my symptoms are mild. I’ll be in isolation for the next week while staying engaged in city matters. SR”

