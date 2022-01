HIGHLY ANTICIPATED PROJECT CONSISTING OF NOTABLE FREESTYLES FROM HIP HOP’S NEXT WILL BE RELEASED ON STREAMING PLATFORMS FOR THE FIRST TIME. Words matter in conversation, online, and, of course, in hip-hop. Lady London strings together rhymes worthy of a social media caption, a street corner battle, or a festival stage. The New Jersey-born and Los Angeles-based rapper went from packing poetry shows as a teen and embarking on a pre-med path in college to rewriting her “10-year plan” and deciding to explore her artistry professionally in 2018 as a true outlier with hip-hop with an old school respect for wordplay and new school flare. After amassing millions of views and receiving the endorsement of Hot 97, Sway’s Universe, Cardi B, Diddy, Revolt, Genius, and more, she doubles down on a staunch commitment to verbal excellence on a series of 2021 singles and more to come.

