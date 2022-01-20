Thursday, January 20, Morning Weather Forecast

Arctic high pressure is settling in today and that will bring us a return to much colder conditions along with lots of sunshine. Highs will struggle as winds come in from the NNE. That stronger breeze will keep afternoon readings in the 20s and 30s. These numbers are well below average for this time of the year so make sure you bundle up out there. Temperatures stay chilly through mid-week with highs topping out in the middle and upper 30s across the Ozarks. It will be bright for our Hump Day as high pressure at the surface continues to move eastward. That will make for warming conditions into Thursday ahead of our next cold front. This boundary is also looking to come through dry but will bring a cool-down as we end the workweek. Temps Thursday afternoon climb back toward seasonable norms, rising into the low to mid-40s under more clouds than sun. Clouds diminish behind the disturbance on Friday with the mid-30s on tap Friday afternoon. The rollercoaster ride of our temperatures continues into the weekend with a warm-up on the docket. The 40s and 50s make a return both Saturday and Sunday ahead of our final cold front of the week. This one likely moves in by Sunday and we’re not expecting it to bring moisture to the region at the moment. We also won’t feel a big cool-down behind this one with highs quickly rebounding into the mid-50s by early next week.

