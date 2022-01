The inventor of the PlayStation has said he “can’t see the point” of the metaverse.“Being in the real world is very important, but the metaverse is about making quasi-real in the virtual world, and I can’t see the point of doing it,” Ken Kutaragi told Bloomberg News.“You would rather be a polished avatar instead of your real self? That’s essentially no different from anonymous messageboard sites.”Mr Kutaragi is currently the head of Ascent Robotics, an artificial intelligence startup that aims to build robots for use in retail and logistics. It is also developing a system to transform real-world objects into...

VIDEO GAMES ・ 2 DAYS AGO