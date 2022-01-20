ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marshall County, MS

Dead body found in ditch off Marshall County highway

By Action News 5 Staff
actionnews5.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMARSHALL COUNTY, Miss. (WMC) - Marshall County officials launched a death investigation...

www.actionnews5.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

Young officer slain in Harlem joined to help 'chaotic city'

NEW YORK (AP) — The 22-year-old New York City police officer who was shot to death while responding to a call in a Harlem apartment once wrote that he joined the force to make a difference in the "chaotic city." A copy of a letter Jason Rivera wrote in 2020 to his commanding officer was obtained Saturday by The Associated Press. Rivera and Officer Wilbert Mora were shot Friday night while answering a call about an argument between a woman and her adult son. Mora was wounded. The man police say shot them also was wounded. He has been identified as Lashawn McNeil.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Marshall County, MS
Crime & Safety
County
Marshall County, MS
Local
Mississippi Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Highway#Dead Body

Comments / 0

Community Policy