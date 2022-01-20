Lumber trader who warned of 'climate price' flags 4 ways to ease latest spike that's nearing record highs

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Simple economics popped the lumber bubble last year. Once the price of lumber topped $1,515 per thousand board feet in the spring, do-it-yourselfers en masse stopped buying. At the same time, sawmills trying to cash in on the sky-high prices increased production, contributing to prices plummeting by August to $389 per thousand board feet. Suddenly, lumber buyers, who were used to paying $350 to $500 per thousand board feet prior the pandemic, felt some serious relief.

INDUSTRY ・ 11 DAYS AGO