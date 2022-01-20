ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lumber trader who warned of 'climate price' flags 4 ways to ease latest spike that's nearing record highs

By Phil Rosen
Markets Insider
Markets Insider
 3 days ago
  • Lumber prices were at $1,188 per thousand board feet Thursday, more than double November's level.
  • In an interview with the Atlantic, lumber trader Stinson Dean explained how climate change impacts the price.
  • He shared four supply-side factors that could help ease the spike in lumber prices.
