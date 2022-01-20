Hawkeye Deleted Scene Introduces Kingpin in Echo Flashback

Marvel’s Eternals Reveals the Truth Behind Dinosaurs in New Deleted Scenes. Marvel Studios has recently released a new deleted scene from on of its latest MCU movies, Eternals ahead of the movie’s streaming debut on Disney+ and video on demand. The new “Small Talk” scene shows Sprite (Lia McHugh) visiting the museum and having a conversation with Dane Whitman (Kit Harrington). Although their conversation, on its surface, looks to be about dinosaurs (Deviants), Athena (Thena), and all of the illusions humanity chooses to believe in, it all ultimately comes back to Whitman’s relationship with Sprite’s “aunt,” which is Sersi. You can watch the deleted scene below, which Marvel Studios released via IGN. This deleted scene follows another deleted scene that involves Thanos and the Avengers.

MOVIES ・ 12 DAYS AGO