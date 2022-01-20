ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawkeye Deleted Scene Introduces Kingpin in Echo Flashback

By Jamie Jirak
ComicBook
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHawkeye was Disney+'s final MCU series of 2021, and it featured a lot of great character debuts as well as the return of some old favorites. Marvel fans were especially excited about the return of Vincent D'Onofrio as Wilson Fisk/Kingpin, the role he first played on Netflix's canceled Daredevil series. Hawkeye...

comicbook.com

Polygon

Phastos has his ‘a-ha!’ moment in exclusive Eternals deleted scene

Eternals director Chloé Zhao writes her movies, shoots her movies, then discovers her movies. In a recent interview with Empire, he Oscar-winning filmmaker behind Nomadland explained how even on a giant Marvel movie, uncertainty is still part of the process. “I have never made a film where the ending...
/Film

Vincent D'Onofrio Reveals Why His Kingpin Was So Different On Hawkeye

Despite the outside perception that the Marvel Cinematic Universe operates like a well-oiled machine (and, in fairness, it pretty much does), Marvel Studios has actually experienced quite a few bumps and detours along the way to gaining box office supremacy with their deeply interconnected franchise of movies and shows. The arrival of the Disney+ streaming service (combined with the restructuring of Marvel Studios and cutting out the middleman of Kevin Feige reporting to the "Creative Committee") ushered the MCU into a whole new era of multimedia storytelling, even though Marvel technically produced prior shows for ABC (nobody misses "Inhumans," but RIP "Agent Carter," cancelled far too soon!) and Netflix (those, you've probably heard of).
epicstream.com

Marvel’s Eternals Reveals the Truth Behind Dinosaurs in New Deleted Scenes

Marvel’s Eternals Reveals the Truth Behind Dinosaurs in New Deleted Scenes. Marvel Studios has recently released a new deleted scene from on of its latest MCU movies, Eternals ahead of the movie’s streaming debut on Disney+ and video on demand. The new “Small Talk” scene shows Sprite (Lia McHugh) visiting the museum and having a conversation with Dane Whitman (Kit Harrington). Although their conversation, on its surface, looks to be about dinosaurs (Deviants), Athena (Thena), and all of the illusions humanity chooses to believe in, it all ultimately comes back to Whitman’s relationship with Sprite’s “aunt,” which is Sersi. You can watch the deleted scene below, which Marvel Studios released via IGN. This deleted scene follows another deleted scene that involves Thanos and the Avengers.
The Staten Island Advance

‘Assembled’ on Disney+ goes behind the scenes of ‘Hawkeye’ with Hailee Steinfeld: How to watch

Marvel fans will get a behind-the-scenes look at the Disney+ series “Hawkeye” this week. “Assembled: The Making of Hawkeye” debuts on Disney+ on Wednesday, Jan. 19. The “Assembled” series is one of several documentary-style specials available to watch on the streaming service. It interviews the casts of Marvel shows and reveals how they do over-the-top stunts and get into their superhero characters.
Inverse

Hawkeye deleted scene solves a major multiverse mystery

2021 saw Marvel Studios bring back two characters from its short-lived Netflix originals. Charlie Cox made his return as Matt Murdock, a.k.a. Daredevil, in Spider-Man: No Way Home, while Vincent D’Onofrio reprised his role as Wilson Fisk’s Kingpin in Episode 6 of Hawkeye. Unsurprisingly, both Cox and D’Onofrio’s returns were received positively by Marvel fans.
Deadline

‘Daredevil’ Cracks Nielsen Top 10 Rankings 3 Years After Cancellation Following ‘Spider-Man’ Cameo & ‘Hawkeye’ Kingpin Reveal

Marvel’s Daredevil appears to be making a comeback, three years after its cancellation by Netflix, ranking at No. 8 on Nielsen’s weekly U.S. streaming chart of originals for the period of Dec. 20-26. The series has sparked new interest following the recent cameo of Matt Murdock, aka Daredevil, played by Charlie Cox, in Spider Man: No Way Home. Additionally, Murdock’s arch-nemesis, Kingpin, played by Vincent D’Onofrio was revealed as a key part of Disney+’s Hawkeye storyline that week. Daredevil logged 195 million minutes across its 39 episodes. No. 3 Hawkeye garnered 938 million minutes across its six episodes for its highest-viewed week...
seattlepi.com

Nielsen Ratings: ‘Daredevil’ Blazes Hot Again on Netflix Following ‘Hawkeye’ Kingpin Reveal

“Daredevil” is done hiding in Hell’s Kitchen and is back on your screen. The gritty series about Marvel’s blind crimefighter and attorney, Matt Murdock, is blazing hot again on Netflix more than three years after its Season 3 finale. It landed in eighth place on Nielsen’s SVOD Top 10 list for original programs the week of Dec. 20-26, and the timing isn’t coincidental. Star Charlie Cox makes a cameo in “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” which debuted the weekend prior, and his arch-nemesis, Kingpin (Vincent D’Onofrio) was unveiled as an integral part of Disney Plus’ “Hawkeye” storyline that week.
ComicBook

Moon Knight Trailer: Watch a New Marvel Hero Rise on Disney+

A new Marvel hero rises in the first full trailer for Moon Knight, the Marvel Studios original series launching this spring on Disney+. Starring Oscar Isaac as Marc Spector, a complex vigilante who suffers from dissociative identity disorder, the globetrotting action-adventure series set against the backdrop of modern and ancient Egypt finds the spectral superhero's multiple identities thrust into a deadly war of the gods. Under the first full moon of 2022, Marvel called on the power of the Egyptian Moon god Khonshu to reveal a lunar look at Moon Knight during the NFL playoffs.
GamesRadar+

Disney Plus has released a Hawkeye deleted scene – and it could have been ripped straight from Daredevil

A deleted Hawkeye scene featuring Kingpin and Eleanor Bishop talking business has arrived – and it looks like it could have been taken straight from Netflix's Daredevil. In the clip, which you can watch below, Eleanor (Vera Farmiga) informs the crime boss (Vincent D'Onofrio) that her husband is dead, and that, from now on, he'll be working with her. He ominously tells her that her late husband made a mess, which she'll need to clean up – and she'll be working until it's done.
ComicBook

Marvel Announces the Return of the Defenders

The Defenders will return to action. Marvel Comics confirmed a new Defenders project is in the works via a teaser included at the end of Defenders #5, released on Wednesday. The teaser offers no hint as to which characters will comprise this version of the ever-shifting Defenders roster or which creators will contribute to the series. Defenders #5 concludes the current Defenders miniseries from writer Al Ewing and artist Javier Rodriguez. The miniseries expanded on plot seeds Ewing planted elsewhere in the Marvel Universe, including Marvel Comics #1000 and following up on Harpy's whereabouts after leaving Bruce Banner's orbit in The Immortal Hulk.
