Music

How to get tickets for John Mayer’s free Hollywood Palladium show?

By Jude Ephson
The US Sun
 3 days ago
FANS have been anxiously waiting for John Meyer's upcoming show.

The free show only requires an RSVP to secure your spot.

John Meyer's free Hollywood Palladium show is set to take place on February 6, 2022, at 6:30pm PT.

He will be headlining the Small Stage Series organized by SiriusXM and Pandora.

In order to view John's free show, you need to RSVP ahead of the event by visiting the official website of SiriusXM and Pandora.

Nevertheless, as the website has stated, it should be noted that entry is not fully guaranteed.

What has John Mayer said about the SE Silver Sky guitar?

John Mayer, 44, has elatedly spoken about the release of the SE Silver Sky for opening up the floor to musicians to afford a good quality instrument.

He stated: "It has been a dream for years to design a guitar that includes some of my favorite vintage specifications but with a modern spirit and aesthetic. After two years of study and refinement, the Silver Sky is my vision of what a reboot of the electric guitar should look and feel like.”

He added: "With the release of the SE Silver Sky, PRS has kept the modern design aesthetic, tone, and feel of the original model and made it accessible to more guitar players, from beginner to professional. I couldn’t be happier with it."

John was happy about the release of the SE Silver Sky. Credit: Getty Images - Getty

How can I buy John Mayer's SE Silver Sky guitar?

The SE Silver Sky guitar currently costs $849. This may be considered as averagely priced on the electric guitar market.

You can pick up one of the guitars at any of these retailers across the US:

  • Guitarguitar
  • Guitar Center
  • Andertons Music
  • Peach Guitars
  • Reverb

