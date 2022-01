Former Eastern varsity baseball coach Brian Bowen — pictured talking with his infielders during a Division IV district semifinal baseball contest on May 14, 2018, in Chillicothe, Ohio — was voted into the Southeast Ohio High School Baseball Coaches Association Hall of Fame on Friday, Jan. 21. In 20 years with the Eagles, Bowen won eight sectional titles, seven district championships and accumulated 298 wins while winning district coach of the year honors five different times. (OVP file photo)

CHILLICOTHE, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO