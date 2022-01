This year is starting out to be a busy one for Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Zambito Realtors. The firm, based in Medina, is marking its first year in the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices network, moved its Lockport office and opened one in Batavia for a total of four regional offices, said Mark Zambito. He runs the company with his mother, Rita, and sister, Mandy Gotham.

BATAVIA, NY ・ 5 DAYS AGO