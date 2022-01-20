ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
how to use millennia debit card for 1% cashback

desidime.com
 9 days ago

We are not SEBI/IRDA registered. The information provided herein...

www.desidime.com

CNBC

Extra Card review: A debit card to improve your credit score

For many, having a good credit score is essential to achieving many financial milestones in life, whether that's securing a lower interest rate on a loan or getting a higher credit limit on your credit card. Credit cards are one way for people to boost their credit score with their everyday purchases.
CREDITS & LOANS
CreditCards.com

10 places NOT to use your debit card

They may look just like credit cards, but debit cards have different protections and uses. Sometimes they’re not the best choice. The content on this page is accurate as of the posting date; however, some of our partner offers may have expired. Please review our list of best credit cards, or use our CardMatch™ tool to find cards matched to your needs. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page.
CREDITS & LOANS
MarketRealist

The Plutus Debit Card Has a Unique Crypto Rewards System

Card issuers such as Visa and Mastercard have partnered with entities in the cryptocurrency space to reward cardholders with crypto. In the last few months, these cards have become popular. Plutus is one crypto exchange that has its own crypto rewards card. Here's an explainer of the product. Article continues...
CREDITS & LOANS
Eureka Times-Standard

Credit Card vs. Debit Card: Which is Safer to Use?

You can use your credit and debit cards for quick payments. Both payment systems have cashless policies, but the debate isn’t about cashless policies. It’s said that credit cards are safer to use than debit cards. Why?. It has been emphasized that debit cards aren’t protected against fraud...
CREDITS & LOANS
pymnts.com

Wedge Partners With Cardlytics on Smart Debit Card Cash Back Offering

Spending app Wedge has debuted a new rewards program, powered by cash back offer platform Cardlytics, according to a Thursday (Jan. 20) press release. Wedge lets users pay for their purchases with any asset using a smart debit card, while Cardlytics works with hundreds of brands and retail partners, the release stated. The partnership is a step toward helping Wedge realize its vision of spending smarter in real time.
PERSONAL FINANCE
pymnts

FTX Launching Visa Debit Card for Crypto Balances

Bahamas-based cryptocurrency exchange FTX is launching a Visa debit card that will allow users to spend their digital currency balances, with customers able to join a waiting list, according to a CoinDesk report Friday (Jan. 21). The offer for the fee-free FTX Visa debit card, however, doesn’t extend to the...
CREDITS & LOANS
yourmoney.com

How to get cashback in a shop without making a purchase

The government made changes to the law in 2021 to allow people to request cashback from their local store without needing to make a purchase or pay a fee. LINK recently announced that it was rolling this out to 2,000 shops via PayPoint to support access to cash. But Which?...
ECONOMY
pymnts.com

Neobank XTM Launches Visa Debit Card

Neobank XTM announced Thursday (Jan. 27) it has signed a partnership agreement with Visa that will see the payments giant launching a debit card for XTM’s Today program. Based in Miami and Toronto, XTM says it helps businesses and service workers in the hospitality and personal care sectors get access to earned wages and gratuities.
CREDITS & LOANS
Economy
Personal Finance
theeastcountygazette.com

IRS Set to Send Next Wave of Stimulus Payments by Check or Debit Card

It was reported today by the Internal Revenue Service that the next batch of Economic Impact Payments will be distributed to taxpayers this week, with the majority of these being issued in the form of paper checks or prepaid debit cards. It is possible that some people will see these...
U.S. POLITICS
moneycrashers.com

Greenlight Review – The Debit Card Made for Kids

Greenlight is a family-friendly money management app. It’s designed to teach kids age-appropriate financial concepts — how to earn, spend, and save responsibly. It puts kids in control of their finances without totally removing the parental leash. Greenlight is comprehensive. App features include payment for chores, customizable allowance...
PERSONAL FINANCE
The Guardian

Tesco launches prepaid debit card with linked savings account

Tesco’s banking arm has launched a prepaid debit card with a linked savings account that is available to the 20 million customers who hold one of the retailer’s Clubcards. The new offering, called Tesco Clubcard Pay+, is designed to help people to budget and save, the company said. You can top up the debit card from any UK bank account.
RETAIL
AOL Corp

1.5M US bank cards have been hacked: NordVPN

Over 1.5 million US bank cards can be found on the dark web, a recent study from cybersecurity company NordVPN found. According to the study, a total of 1,561,739 American payment card details were found by independent researchers to be for sale on the dark web. Additionally, the average price for an American card on the dark web was $5.80.
PUBLIC SAFETY
mediapost.com

Debit Vs. Credit Card Spending Rose During Holidays For COVID Lockdown Categories

Despite supply-chain slowdowns and record out-of-stock warnings during the 2021 holiday season, U.S. consumer spending on credit and debit cards from the week of Thanksgiving through the week of Christmas for 2021 rose 22%, according to recent data. Nick Mangiapane, Commerce Signals CMO, said travel, restaurants, apparel and in-store shopping...
RETAIL
TechRadar

Huge subscription fraud campaign hits over 100 million Android users

A widespread Android subscription fraud campaign has been discovered actively stealing from users money. Uncovered by cybersecurity researchers from Zimperium zLabs, the “Dark Herring” campaign consists of some 470 apps, all found in the official Google Play Store. The apps, most of which fall in the entertainment category,...
TECHNOLOGY
grocerydive.com

Stop & Shop takes on food insecurity with 'prescribed' prepaid debit cards

Stop & Shop has teamed up with Boston-based nonprofit About Fresh to address food insecurity, letting shoppers use prepaid debit cards “prescribed” by healthcare providers to buy healthy food, the Ahold Delhaize banner announced this week. Called Fresh Connect, the About Fresh-run program is available at more than...
BOSTON, MA
crowdfundinsider.com

Pencilton Launches Teen-Focused Debit and Travel Card

a teen-focused Fintech startup based in India, recently launched PencilCard, a debit card that is compliant with National Common Mobility Card standards. It has been launched in partnership with Transcorp. The National Common Mobility Card was developed by India’s Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs in early 2019. It...
CREDITS & LOANS

