Ithaca, NY

Cornell to co-lead NIH center for precision nutrition research

By Cornell University
 3 days ago

Newswise — ITHACA, N.Y. -- A five-year, $23 million award from the National Institutes of Health will put Cornell at the center of a significant federal investment in research aimed at customizing nutrition guidance. The NIH on Jan. 20 announced the Division of Nutritional Sciences and RTI International...

Newswise

HNRCA Launches National Center for Precision Health

Newswise — National nutrition guidance is on track to become much more individualized, thanks to research that will soon begin at the Jean Mayer USDA Human Nutrition Research Center on Aging (HNRCA) at Tufts University, as part of a five-year national effort supported by the National Institutes of Health (NIH).
SCIENCE
healio.com

Q&A: NIH researchers hope to reduce significant burden of sleep disorders

A new sleep research plan from the NIH aims to ensure that everyone gets a good night’s sleep and reduce the economic impact of sleep-related disorders. According to the NIH, 30% to 40% of adults in the U.S. and 65% to 80% of teenagers report experiencing a sleep problem, such as insufficient sleep, irregular timing of sleep and poor quality of sleep. Data cited by NIH indicate that the health costs of sleep deficiency, including disease burden, accidents and lost productivity, totals almost $411 billion each year.
HEALTH
City
Ithaca, NY
slu.edu

With $5.3 Million from NIH, DOD, Saint Louis University and University of Maryland Pain Researchers Set Their Sights on Migraine Relief

Thanks to $5.3 million from the Department of Defense (DOD) and the National Institutes of Health (NIH), Saint Louis University pain researcher Daniela Salvemini, Ph.D., and colleagues from the University of Maryland School of Dentistry (UMSOD) are in pursuit of a new way to treat migraine pain, a complex and painful disorder that affects over 30 million people in the U.S., including children as young as 5 years old.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
NIH Director's Blog

Survival rate increases for extremely preterm infants in NIH-funded research network

The survival rate of extremely preterm infants born from 2013 through 2018 in a large network of U.S. research centers improved to 78.3%, compared to 76% for infants born in the network from 2008 to 2012, according to researchers funded by the National Institutes of Health. Their study included more than 10,000 infants born at 22 to 28 weeks of pregnancy at 19 centers of the Neonatal Research Network funded by NIH’s Eunice Kennedy Shriver National Institute of Child Health and Human Development (NICHD). It was led by Edward F. Bell, M.D., of the University of Iowa, Iowa City, and appears in the Journal of the American Medical Association.
HEALTH
massachusetts.edu

$2 million NIH MIRA grant will support trailblazing research in UMass Amherst lab

AMHERST, Mass. – Jianhan Chen, a University of Massachusetts Amherst chemistry and biochemistry and molecular biology professor, has received a five-year, $2 million National Institutes of Health (NIH) grant to support research in his computational biophysics lab aimed at better understanding the role of intrinsically disordered proteins (IDPs) in biology and human disease.
AMHERST, MA
HPCwire

Rich Knepper Named New Director of Cornell’s Center for Advanced Computing

ITHACA, N.Y., Jan. 18, 2022 — Rich Knepper has been named director of the Cornell University Center for Advanced Computing (CAC). The announcement was made by Emmanuel Giannelis, vice president for research and innovation. CAC provides research computing services to Cornell faculty in the sciences, engineering, business, arts, and...
ITHACA, NY
Newswise

‘Decoy’ protein works against multiple SARS-CoV-2 variants

Newswise — A drug treatment that acts as a decoy against SARS-CoV-2 was highly effective at preventing death and lung damage in humanized animal models of severe COVID-19 disease, according to a Nature Chemical Biology study from researchers at the University of Illinois Chicago. The study suggests that the drug has the potential to treat COVID-19 patients, including those who are infected with aggressive SARS-CoV-2 variants.
SCIENCE
Clayton County Register

Iowa Nutrient Research Center Researcher Directory facilitates connection to Iowa scientists

A new Researcher Directory being launched this week highlights Iowa scientists engaged in nutrient reduction research. The online search tool is hosted by the Iowa Nutrient Research Center, at https://www.cals.iastate.edu/inrc/researcher-directory. The directory is envisioned as a quick way to disseminate information about INRC-funded research to anyone who wants to learn...
IOWA STATE
NIH Director's Blog

NIH awards $170 million for precision nutrition study

The National Institutes of Health is awarding $170 million over five years, pending the availability of funds, to clinics and centers across the country for a new study that will develop algorithms to predict individual responses to food and dietary routines. The Nutrition for Precision Health powered by the All of Us Research Program (NPH) will recruit a diverse pool of 10,000 participants who are part of the NIH’s All of Us Research Program to inform more personalized nutrition recommendations.
PUBLIC HEALTH
NewsBreak
Science
Richmond.com

Researching cancer at the NIH is just the beginning for Mary Washington grad

Bailey Johnson’s first job out of college was — and is — a clinical cancer researcher at the National Institutes of Health in Bethesda, Maryland. And that’s just her jumping off point. This amazing young graduate of the University of Mary Washington is set to launch an international career of her own design.
BETHESDA, MD
Union Leader

Dartmouth professor will co-lead $2.8M brain research project

HANOVER -- Dartmouth engineering professor Hui Fang is co-leading a research project that aims to develop next-generation soft electronic neural probes. The project is named the "Neuro-CROWN: Optimized Ultra-Flexible CMOS Electrode Arrays for 3D, Low-Noise Neural Interfaces,” which is being funded by the National Institutes of Health. The $2.8 million, four-year grant is from NIH's “The BRAIN Initiative” that is working toward revolutionizing the current understanding of the human brain.
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Research team publishes new, precise COVID 'epidemometer'

The COVID-19 pandemic still poses major challenges in crisis management to governments and health systems. Epidemiologic models play a critical role in this effort, supporting policymakers by predicting future infection progression and hospitalization rates. A key challenge here is to determine non-measurable epidemiological states such as susceptibility to infection in real time.
SCIENCE
ku.edu

Researchers land NIH grant to boost testing, vaccination for women leaving incarceration

LAWRENCE — As the omicron variant of COVID-19 rages across the United States and around the world, testing and vaccination are as crucial as ever. Researchers at the University of Kansas and KU Medical Center have received a $2.5 million grant from the National Institutes of Health to develop and refine an intervention to boost testing and vaccination — and knowledge about both — among one of the country’s most vulnerable populations, women leaving incarceration.
LAWRENCE, KS
srqmagazine.com

Gapin Institute Introduces A Precision Health Optimization & Performance Center in Sarasota

Gapin Institute for Elite Health & Performance leverages the experience and expertise of Tracy Gapin, MD, FACS to shift the paradigm of health toward precision health optimization. A data-driven, personalized approach has emerged as the future of healthcare and is now available in Florida. The Gapin Institute combines modern medicine with hormone optimization, genetics, epigenetics, health and fitness coaching, nutrition, and sleep science. The cutting-edge center addresses men’s and women’s top health concerns. Society is experiencing a health crisis with plummeting testosterone levels, worsening obesity, cardiovascular disease, and sexual function, and for the first time in many years, a declining lifespan. At Gapin Institute, patients experience personalized healthcare with a unique comprehensive model incorporating all evidence-based and data-driven modalities. Treatment plans are based on personalized health data including genetics, real-time wearable tech data, detailed functional lab testing and next-generation biomarkers. The center utilizes an efficient hybrid model offering both on-site and telehealth visits. of health and fitness coaches, nutrition experts and epigenetic specialists.
SARASOTA, FL

