Karrion Kross Spoke To Management About Changing Course After Poor Reaction To New Outfit

By Jeremy Lambert
 3 days ago

Karrion Kross went from NXT Champion to an afterthought in the eyes of many fans once he was moved to WWE Raw. Kross, as the NXT Champion, lost his Raw debut to Jeff Hardy and after officially being moved to the main roster, started to see a character transformation as suspenders...

Related
PWMania

Karrion Kross Speaks Out On Went Wrong During His Time With WWE

During an appearance on Busted Open Radio, former WWE star Karrion Kross talked about what went wrong during his run with the company:. “I went wrong with this, in retrospect, maybe perhaps being too over compliant. I wasn’t crazy about the outfit. Now I will say, I felt comfortable wearing it. I knew it looked a little silly, but from my point of view at the time, I wanted to embrace these ideas given to me because people previously had embraced the ideas I had given to them. It was a collaboration. I wanted to demonstrate that at the time. I probably should have said no, and I probably should have tried to sell them on what we created and what we had done in NXT, and say I really believe we should have really stayed the course with this, and fans were invested in this. The moment we walked out there with that presentation in NXT, people online, and that was the only time to engage as we didn’t have a crowd, people online said they wanted to see that at WrestleMania. I really should have attempted to assert myself with that idea. Respectfully, where I think they went wrong with us was not providing the audience with a little bit more continuity and explanation of what was going on because people checked out emotionally from what they were watching because they didn’t have an explanation as to what was going on. In the written world of fiction, we can come up with any reason whatsoever, as long as it’s logical and respectful to their intelligence, watching as to why things are off, or why things are different. From week to week, they never got that, so they checked out. It got to analytical mode rather than enjoying the story, taking in what we were doing, and getting into what we were putting ourselves through. They just sat there wondering, ‘What is going on?’ That’s the worst thing you could possibly want in wrestling is when they are no longer attached emotionally to what is going on. You’re dead in the water, and it’s very difficult to get them out of that.”
