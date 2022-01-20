ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

Costco Is Selling a Dupe Of Your Favorite Starbucks Breakfast Sandwich & It's So Much Cheaper

By Justina Huddleston
SheKnows
SheKnows
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1H0lZB_0dr6Barr00

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Breakfast is the most important meal of the day, but it’s also the hardest to consistently turn into an enjoyable meal. Most often, we find ourselves eating buttered toast (admittedly a lot tastier thanks to this kitchen tool that keeps butter soft ), microwaved packets of oatmeal, or the classic “coffee and nothing else” combo. But there’s a better way to fuel up your body for the long day ahead. Protein-rich breakfasts , like the Starbucks Bacon, Gouda & Egg sandwich , keep you satisfied longer, but it can be pricy to order one every day. Luckily, the Instagram account CostcoHotFinds just shared an affordable dupe for those breakfast sandwiches that you’ll want to keep on hand for hungry mornings.

The eight-pack bacon, gouda, and egg sandwiches on ciabatta retail for about $12 a package. Each sandwich comes individually wrapped, so they won’t end up freezer burnt even if the box isn’t tightly sealed. If you have a Costco membership , you can find them in the frozen section, though CostcoHotFinds also says you can request Item Number 1584153 if your warehouse doesn’t currently carry them.

The account recommends heating the breakfast sandwiches up in the air-fryer , where the ciabatta rolls get crispy and the gouda melts to bubbly, cheesy perfection.

Instant Vortex Plus 10 Quart Air Fryer

$99.95


Buy now

Sign Up

When you break down the price of just over $12 for eight sandwiches, that means each sandwich costs just about $1.60. That’s probably less money than what you would spend on the ingredients to make these from scratch, and it’s definitely less than the $5+ Starbucks charges for their Bacon, Egg and Gouda sandwiches. Also, due to Omicron and the resulting supply chain shortages and labor shortage, many Starbucks stores are experiencing shipment delays which means lots are out of the bacon gouda sandwich right now, while others are operating with reduced hours .

There’s nothing worse than heading to the drive-through only to find out your favorite breakfast item isn’t even available, so do yourself a favor and stock up on these Bacon, Gouda and Egg Sandwiches on a Ciabatta Roll at Costco the next time you’re there. With a box of these in your freezer, you know you’ll have at least eight mornings of breakfasts on hand.

Satisfy your sweet tooth with more awesome Costco bakery items seen in the gallery below.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12HWYt_0dr6Barr00

Watch: Ina Garten’s Go-To Kitchen Cleaning Tool Is Sold Out Everywhere Except Here

Comments / 0

Related
SheKnows

The Most Overpriced Costco Products, According to Reddit

When it comes to Costco, our list of pros far outweigh the cons: Quality furniture sold at an affordable price? Check. Your favorite groceries available in bulk and at a discounted rate? Yep. A food court that sells $1.50 hot dogs and an entire 18-inch pizza for less than $10? Lunch plans made. But not all products are sold at Costco at a fraction of the price. In fact, at Reddit, Costco shoppers recently answered one very important question: “What are Costco’s most overpriced products?” Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think...
RETAIL
SheKnows

Martha Stewart’s ‘Heavenly’ Vanilla-Heart Cake is the Ultimate Gift For Your Sweet-Toothed Valentine

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Martha Stewart has once again come to save our hides by making the ultimate Valentine’s day gift for our lovers’ sweet tooth. On Jan 22, Stewart posted a few photos of a jaw-dropping heart-shaped cake that’s something out of a dream. She posted it with the caption, “For Valentine’s Day, treat your sweethearts to this beautiful (and on-theme) layer cake. Our raspberry-and-custard-filled vanilla heart cake is enriched with a light genoise-like batter (a European sponge made with eggs and butter) with fresh vanilla bean for extra flavor, and Creme Fraiche for richness. We sandwiched vanilla pastry cream and fresh raspberries between the layers (strawberries would also be tasty), then artfully arranged more fruit on top.”
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ina Garten
hunker.com

Costco Brought Back a Classic Favorite Bakery Item

Anna is a Los Angeles-based writer and editor who covers lifestyle and design content for Hunker. She's written for Apartment Therapy, the L.A. Times, Forge, and more. She previously worked as the lifestyle editor at HelloGiggles and deputy editor at So Yummy. Her email: anna.gragert@hunker.com. Who doesn't love it when...
LOS ANGELES, CA
BGR.com

Mac & cheese recall affects nearly 200,000 boxes, so check your home now

Don't Miss: Friday’s deals: $10 COVID tests, Philips Hue sale, $179 Roomba, $20 Fire TV Stick, more Mac & cheese fans out there should check out their current home supply as there’s a new recall involving the beloved product. There’s nothing wrong with your Amy’s Vegan Organic Rice Mac & Cheeze, as long as you’re not allergic to milk or don’t suffer from other milk intolerances. But nearly 200,000 boxes of this particular variety of mac & cheese contain milk, which is a potential allergen that’s not included in the list of ingredients on the box. Amy’s Kitchen mac & cheese recall Amy’s...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Popculture

McDonald's Customers Can Get This One Item for Free, According to Employee

A trip to McDonald's may typically leave guests out a few bucks, but it turns out that there is one item on the McDonald's menu that customers can score for completely free. Amid the ongoing TikTok trend of employees sharing hacks and secrets from their jobs, a former employee of the fan-favorite fast-food chain revealed in a video earlier this month that there is one item customers can get for free: pickles.
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Breakfast Sandwich#Sandwiches#Food Drink#Starbucks Bacon#Gouda Egg#Bacon Egg#Omicron
EatingWell

I'm a Dietitian & This Is My Favorite Budget-Friendly Thing to Buy at Costco

Welcome to Thrifty. A weekly column where associate nutrition editor and registered dietitian, Jessica Ball, keeps it real on how to grocery shop on a budget, make healthy meals for one or two and make earth-friendly choices without overhauling your entire life. I'm a dietitian on a budget, and the...
LIFESTYLE
ComicBook

McDonald's Launches One of Their Most Unusual Ice Cream Flavors Ever

The McDonald's menu has been chock-full of unique items, both worldwide and in regional locations. That has especially been the case for its dessert items — and apparently, that includes a unique new ice cream flavor in Thailand. According to a new report from ChewBoom, McDonald's is now debuting Chili Paste Pork Ice Cream in participating restaurants across Thailand. The dessert offers McDonald's signature vanilla soft serve covered in a chili paste sauce and shredded pork floss, which is a dried Asian meat product that is often topped on foods. The flavor combination apparently allots for "a rich, spicy, and meaty" ice cream taste. The only caveat is that the Chili Paste Pork Ice Cream is only available through Tuesday, April 5th.
RESTAURANTS
hunker.com

9 Amazing Breakfast Sandwiches That Combine Sweet, Savory, and Everything in Between

Anna is a Los Angeles-based writer and editor who covers lifestyle and design content for Hunker. She's written for Apartment Therapy, the L.A. Times, Forge, and more. She previously worked as the lifestyle editor at HelloGiggles and deputy editor at So Yummy. Her email: anna.gragert@hunker.com. Nothing hits the spot quite...
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Starbucks
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Costco
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
hunker.com

Aldi's 7-Layer Dessert Bars Have Been Restocked

Anna is a Los Angeles-based writer and editor who covers lifestyle and design content for Hunker. She's written for Apartment Therapy, the L.A. Times, Forge, and more. She previously worked as the lifestyle editor at HelloGiggles and deputy editor at So Yummy. Her email: anna.gragert@hunker.com. Have you ever fallen in...
RECIPES
Mashed

Why You Should Always Check The Back Of The Shelf At Grocery Stores

Nothing is worse than carrying a gallon of milk home from the grocery store only to realize it expires in two days. Most grocery stores are busy enough that they rotate their stock often, so you'll usually never find anything outright expired. Still, sometimes, you might end up with something approaching its expiration date much sooner than you would like, forcing you to use it quickly or worse, throw it away before it's done. Most grocery stores are set up with each item in a row, so it's easy just to grab whatever is in front, which is by design — you're supposed to grab the item closest to the front.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
SheKnows

Mexican Hot Chocolate Recipe That Will Spice Up Your Days Stuck Inside the House

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. When the kids are asleep, but you’re in for a long night, it’s good to treat yourself to warm hot cocoa. But let’s face it, the old marshmallow and cocoa recipe we’ve used since high school is getting tired. Luckily, we found a spicier, alcoholic, and very scrumptious hot chocolate recipe from a nonprofit’s Instagram!
RECIPES
hunker.com

Aldi Is Selling an Always Pan Dupe for Only $25

Anna is a Los Angeles-based writer and editor who covers lifestyle and design content for Hunker. She's written for Apartment Therapy, the L.A. Times, Forge, and more. She previously worked as the lifestyle editor at HelloGiggles and deputy editor at So Yummy. Her email: anna.gragert@hunker.com. We are all about finding...
LOS ANGELES, CA
SheKnows

SheKnows

26K+
Followers
3K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

SheKnows recognizes that raising a healthy family requires a strong heart and mind. We are here to inform, inspire and give voice to the moms of the world. We're an inclusive community for modern moms that offers a curated take on the most relevant parenting, health and lifestyle topics.

 https://www.sheknows.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy