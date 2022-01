Google LLC is developing an augmented reality headset that will feature a custom chip and could make its debut in 2024, The Verge reported today. The headset is reportedly known by the internal codename Project Iris. Google is said to have assigned about 300 staffers to work on the device and plans to hire hundreds more for the initiative. The scope of the project suggests that the AR market is emerging as a major focus for the search giant.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 3 DAYS AGO