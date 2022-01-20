25% of US adults inactive, CDC map shows

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A new report shows a quarter of all Americans don’t get enough physical activity. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention tracked all 50 states and found those in the south are least active. Colorado has the most active people. Minnesota came in eighth on the list for having the most active people. However, that figure still indicates an inactivity rate of 21%. “Getting enough physical activity could prevent 1 in 10 premature deaths,” Dr. Ruth Petersen, Director of CDC’s Division of Nutrition, Physical Activity, and Obesity. “Too many people are missing out on the health benefits of physical activity such as improved sleep, reduced blood pressure and anxiety, lowered risk for heart disease, several cancers, and dementia (including Alzheimer’s disease).” Click here for more information.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO