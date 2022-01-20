ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Home & Garden

25% of US adults inactive, CDC map shows

By Erica Carbajal
beckershospitalreview.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAbout 25 percent of adults in the U.S. are not active enough to protect their health, according to the CDC's physical inactivity maps updated Jan. 20. Physical inactivity for the maps is defined as not participating in any physical activities outside of work over the last month, such as running, walking...

www.beckershospitalreview.com

Comments / 0

Related
Wyoming News

CDC Study Shows Power of Flu Vaccine for Kids

MONDAY, Jan. 17, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Flu vaccines protect children against serious illness, even when the vaccine doesn't match the circulating flu virus, according to a new study that reinforces the importance of flu shots. Flu viruses are constantly changing, and the effectiveness of flu vaccines can be influenced by the similarity between the viruses used in vaccine production and the viruses circulating in a given flu season. The composition of flu vaccines is reviewed annually and updated to match evolving viruses, but changes...
PHARMACEUTICALS
beckershospitalreview.com

Boosters kept older Americans out of the hospital in December: 3 CDC stats

Unvaccinated Americans 50 years and up are significantly more likely to be hospitalized with COVID-19 than Americans of the same age group who are fully vaccinated and boosted, according to CDC data published Jan. 20. Three things to know:. 1. In December, unvaccinated Americans ages 50-64 were 44 times more...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
State
Colorado State
State
Kentucky State
State
Louisiana State
State
Alabama State
State
West Virginia State
State
Arkansas State
State
Oklahoma State
gastroenterologyadvisor.com

Only 10% of US Adults Meet Vegetable Intake Recommendations

HealthDay News — Only 12.3 and 10.0 percent of U.S. adults met the fruit and vegetable intake recommendations, respectively, in 2019, according to research published in the Jan. 7 issue of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report. Seung Hee Lee, Ph.D., from...
VERMONT STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Alaska Native#Gardening#Northeast#Asian#American Indian#Hispanic#Md
News On 6

Study Lists Oklahoma As One Of Top States With Inactive Adults

The CDC said Oklahoma is one the worst states in the nation when it comes to older people not staying active. Oklahoma is among seven states to have 30 percent or more of adults who are considered physically inactive, which means they don't participate in any physical activities outside of work over the course of one month.
OKLAHOMA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota Ranks Among Top 10 Most Active States, But It’s Not All Good News

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A new report shows a quarter of all Americans don’t get enough physical activity. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention tracked all 50 states and found those in the south are least active. Colorado has the most active people. Minnesota came in eighth on the list for having the most active people. However, that figure still indicates an inactivity rate of 21%. “Getting enough physical activity could prevent 1 in 10 premature deaths,” Dr. Ruth Petersen, Director of CDC’s Division of Nutrition, Physical Activity, and Obesity. “Too many people are missing out on the health benefits of physical activity such as improved sleep, reduced blood pressure and anxiety, lowered risk for heart disease, several cancers, and dementia (including Alzheimer’s disease).” Click here for more information.
MINNESOTA STATE
beckershospitalreview.com

COVID-19 vaccine & booster effectiveness against omicron: 12 CDC findings

Two separate studies published by the CDC Jan. 21 explored vaccine and booster dose effectiveness against the periods in which delta and omicron were emerging and predominant. Study: A multistate analysis of 222,772 emergency department and urgent care encounters and 87,904 hospitalizations among adults with COVID-19-like illness during Aug. 26, 2021 to Jan. 5, 2022.
PHARMACEUTICALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dementia
NewsBreak
Health
Country
Puerto Rico
NewsBreak
Heart Disease
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
Fortune

Omicron infections are showing a ‘very strange symptom’

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. As COVID-19 infections continue to escalate in the new year, some patients have been reporting a strange new symptom: night sweats. Commonly associated with other conditions like...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fortune

‘Flurona’ has hit the U.S. Here’s what it is and the symptoms

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. When news broke that an unvaccinated pregnant woman in Israel tested positive for both the coronavirus and the common flu at the same time earlier this week, it sent shock waves through the medical community and introduced a new term into the COVID-19 lexicon: “Flurona.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
Wyoming News

Arthritis & the COVID Vaccine: What You Need to Know

FRIDAY, Jan. 21, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Some arthritis drugs may reduce the effectiveness of COVID vaccines, according to the Arthritis Foundation, which also offers advice on booster shots. Research is limited, but evidence suggests that disease-modifying drugs used for arthritis may reduce the response of the mRNA COVID-19 vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna, according to the foundation. A small study of 133 fully vaccinated people taking immunosuppressive medications found...
PUBLIC HEALTH
beckershospitalreview.com

Patients who are Black, unmarried or on government insurance described more negatively in EHR, study shows

The language clinicians use in their EHR notes varies by patients' race, marital status and type of insurance, according to a study published Jan. 19 in Health Affairs. Researchers from the ​​University of Chicago analyzed 40,113 EHR notes recorded between January 2019 and October 2020 for 18,459 adult patients. The research team searched for sentences containing a negative descriptor for the patients' behavior, such as "resistant" or "noncompliant."
HEALTH SERVICES

Comments / 0

Community Policy