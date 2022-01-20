One in 10 Black people living in the U.S. are immigrants, new study shows

WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 13, 2022-- Ahead of Black History Month, National Geographic is launching a powerful new podcast, INTO THE DEPTHS , on Jan. 27, 2022, that uncovers the deep history of the transatlantic slave trade as it follows a group of Black divers who are dedicated to finding and helping to document slave shipwrecks. The podcast series trailer is now available on Apple Podcasts and wherever podcasts are found, as well as at http://natgeo.com/intothedepths. The podcast will also be accompanied by a cover story in the March issue of National Geographic magazine, available online on Feb. 7, and a National Geographic documentary special, CLOTILDA: LAST AMERICAN SLAVE SHIP, premiering Monday, Feb. 7, 10/9c on National Geographic and available to stream next day on Hulu.
