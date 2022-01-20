ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Immigration

One in 10 Black people living in the U.S. are immigrants, new study shows

By Emmanuel Felton
Houston Chronicle
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe demographics of America's Black population are in the middle of a major shift, with 1 in 10 having been born outside the United States. That's 4.6 million Americans, a figure that is projected to grow to 9.5 million by 2060, according to the findings of a Pew Research Center study...

www.chron.com

Comments / 0

Related
iheart.com

What Do White Americans Owe Black People?

DePaul University Professor Jason Damian Hill is the rare academic brave enough to push back aggressively against the current "woke" culture that demonizes all white people as irredeemably racist and that uses that assumption to argue in favor of "reparations." One person likens Prof Hill's work to that of Thomas Sowell...high praise indeed. Jason's new book is called "What Do White Americans Owe Black People?" and let's just say that his conclusions put him in direct opposition to Marxist racist grifters like Ibram X Kendi.
SOCIETY
WEKU

Imagine another American Civil War, but this time in every state

Not long ago, the idea of another American Civil War seemed outlandish. These days, the notion has not only gone mainstream, it seems to suddenly be everywhere. Business Insider published a poll in October 2020 saying a majority of Americans believed the U.S. was already in the midst of a "cold" civil war. Then last fall, the University of Virginia Center for Politics released a poll finding that a majority of people who had voted to reelect former President Donald Trump in 2020 now wanted their state to secede from the Union.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tidjane Thiam
Daily Beast

‘Racist’ Penn Law Prof Makes Disturbing Claim U.S. Is ‘Better Off With Fewer Asians’

A controversial law professor at the University of Pennsylvania is taking heat—yet again—for her racist comments. This time, Amy Wax was called out for being xenophobic in a recent interview with Glenn Loury, a social sciences professor at Brown University, and was quick to clap back at her critics. But her “defense” only made things worse, when she directly stated that because “most” Asian Americans support Democrats, “the United States is better off with fewer Asians and less Asian immigration.”
SOCIETY
24/7 Wall St.

This Is The State With The Most Homeless People

Data on homelessness in the U.S. is inexact. Among most measures, the figure is slightly less than 600,000. However, people who are homeless for brief periods number differently from those who are constantly homeless. And, the figures have changed over the course of the COVID-19 pandemic. Among the reasons for this change is that a […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Salon

A modest proposal: Let's heal America's wounds — with reparations for white people

The unresolved cruelties of America's past are a common topic in our politics, and many believe Native Americans and African Americans deserve compensation for the injustice suffered by their ancestors. While in no way denying the merit of these prior claims, we might also consider those things about to happen — the things we know lie ahead. Aside from reparations for things in the past, we should also consider reparations for things in the near future, and compensate in advance for an injustice which has not yet happened, but certainly will.
SOCIETY
southernillinoisnow.com

Communities with large Black, Asian and Hispanic or Latino populations more likely to be exposed to air pollution, new research suggests

(NEW YORK) — Marginalized communities, especially those with higher-than-average minority populations, are more likely to be exposed to air pollution in the U.S., according to new research. Communities with large populations of Black, Asian and Hispanic or Latino residents have been found to experience more exposure to fine particulate...
SOCIETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Immigration#Black People#Immigration Policy#African Americans#Racism#Pew Research Center#Latin Americans#Asian#U S Born Black Americans
goodmorningamerica.com

Black immigrant population in US could more than double by 2060: Study

About 4.6 million Black people in the U.S. -- roughly 1 in 10 -- are immigrants, and that figure could more than double to 9.5 million by 2060, according to a study by Pew Research Center. Pew based its calculations in the study, released Thursday, on Census data collected from...
IMMIGRATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Immigration
NewsBreak
Society
Vox

Biden’s immigration polices have left Haitians stranded in Mexico

Thousands of Haitians are indefinitely trapped in Mexico. They face pervasive racism, and many are unable to work, have no access to medical care, and are targets for criminals. Most have arrived in the last year, hoping that the Biden presidency would open up an opportunity for them to finally seek protection in the US.
IMMIGRATION
Fox News

Recent Cuban immigrant and college student shocked by peers' perception of socialism, seeks to dismantle it

A Cuban student enrolled at Syracuse University said he was stunned by the way his fellow students perceived socialism. Justo Antonio Triana studies Classical Civilization and Political Science and writes poetry, articles, and narratives in both Spanish and English. He also moved to America in 2019 after his father filed for a family reunification after leaving Cuba five years earlier.
IMMIGRATION
Chicago Reporter

Chicagoland Study Shows Why We Need a MENA Category in The U.S. Census

We have major problems in this country in how we think about and get appropriate government assistance to Arab Americans. Social workers, translators, housing and transportation experts, health workers, and community-based funding agencies all face three substantial difficulties. First, the U.S. Census folds Arab Americans into the category “white/Caucasian,” making...
CHICAGO, IL
The Associated Press

National Geographic Dives Into the Untold History of the Transatlantic Slave Trade With New Podcast, INTO THE DEPTHS, Launching Jan. 27

WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 13, 2022-- Ahead of Black History Month, National Geographic is launching a powerful new podcast, INTO THE DEPTHS , on Jan. 27, 2022, that uncovers the deep history of the transatlantic slave trade as it follows a group of Black divers who are dedicated to finding and helping to document slave shipwrecks. The podcast series trailer is now available on Apple Podcasts and wherever podcasts are found, as well as at http://natgeo.com/intothedepths. The podcast will also be accompanied by a cover story in the March issue of National Geographic magazine, available online on Feb. 7, and a National Geographic documentary special, CLOTILDA: LAST AMERICAN SLAVE SHIP, premiering Monday, Feb. 7, 10/9c on National Geographic and available to stream next day on Hulu.
TV & VIDEOS
sdpb.org

Study shows 3 of 10 U.S. adults are religiously unaffiliated

The attached interview above is from SDPB's daily public-affairs show, In the Moment. A recent study by the Pew Research Center shows that 3 of 10 U.S. adults are religiously unaffiliated. Greg Smith is associate director of research at the Pew Research Center, he joins us to go over the data.
RELIGION
KRON4 News

On MLK Day, Sec. Yellen says U.S. economy is unfair to Black people

ATLANTA (AP) — The U.S. economy “has never worked fairly for Black Americans — or, really, for any American of color,” Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said in a speech delivered Monday, one of many by national leaders acknowledging unmet needs for racial equality on Martin Luther King Day. Major events for the holiday also included […]
ATLANTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy