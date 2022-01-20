ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Germantown’s Elpiscience Announces First Patient Dosed in US Phase I Clinical Trial of Anti-CD39 Monoclonal Antibody ES002 for Treatment of Advanced Solid Tumors

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleElpiscience is a Shanghai, China and Germantown, MD-based clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on innovating and developing next-generation immunotherapy to benefit cancer patients worldwide. This morning Elpiscience announced that its first patient was does in the US Phase I clinical trial of Anti-CD39 monoclonal antibody ES002 for treatment of advanced solid...

