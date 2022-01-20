Washington promises home tests, N95 masks

Registered nurse Shana Burroughs, left, administers the first dose of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine against the novel coronavirus to Dr. Matt Hanserd on Tuesday at Athens-Limestone Hospital. The News Courier

The Biden administration has announced that it is making 400 million N95 masks available to Americans at no cost beginning next week. The distribution of masks to the public will be the largest by the federal government since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. The White House explained Wednesday morning that the masks will be available for pickup at pharmacies and community health centers.

Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) Area Administrator Judy Smith learned of the planned distribution Wednesday. As for the details of the distribution and which facilities the public can expect to have the masks, Smith did not know. “We are currently waiting on directions and details from the federal government,” she said.

“The masks are wonderful, but they are only wonderful if worn correctly, consistently and at appropriate times. For example, it does no good to wear a mask at work only to take it off when going to public places later. You must be consistent,” Smith said.

The White House also launched its COVID-19 test website Wednesday. Each household can visit COVIDTests.gov and order four free tests to be delivered via the United States Postal Service. Families can also order their free tests at https://special.usps.com/testkits.

Each test will have an expiration date on the box, and people are encouraged to follow the CDC’s exposure guidelines on when to use the tests.

“Ideally, if you have been exposed and have no symptoms, it is recommended that you wait a few days before taking a COVID test to get a more accurate result,” Smith said. For those who are exhibiting symptoms, the wait is not necessary.

She encourages those who have been exposed and those with COVID to stay home.

“There is limited treatment for COVID, and for most people, the symptoms are mild. If you are having difficulty breathing and have severe symptoms, seek medical treatment, otherwise just stay home,” she said. One of the main challenges Smith foresees with the tests are with people administering the tests incorrectly. The distribution of at-home COVID tests does not mean that hospitals, health departments, pharmacies and other locations will stop offering tests.

Masks and tests are also “not the end all to end all,” Smith said. She said that prevention is still the key. “Waiting until we are in trouble is too late. We need to stay out of trouble, and being vaccinated is the best way to stay out of trouble,” she said. Those who have received both vaccinations and their booster make up less than 5 percent of those hospitalized with COVID.