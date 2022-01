A comedy special is coming to HBO Max this week with Conan O’Brien as its executive producer. “Moses Storm: Trash White” premieres on HBO Max on Thursday, Jan. 20. The hour-long special showcases actor and comedian Moses Storm as he talks about his childhood and his family. He grew up in a big family and, since money was tight, he used to dumpster dive for what he needed. In the trailer, Storm jokes that it may shock people to learn he grew up poor, because he “looks like he was conceived at an Ivy League a cappella concert.”

TV & VIDEOS ・ 3 DAYS AGO