Above Snakes - Gameplay Trailer

Enter the world of Skabma - Snowfall in this trailer for the upcoming exploration game that tells the history and culture of the Sàmi, indigenous people of Northern Europe. In Skabma - Snowfall, an odd disease starts spreading across the lands of a Sàmi village, affecting its inhabitants and animals. Ailu, a young herder from the village searching for his reindeer, discovered an old enchanted drum, Goadvddis. At the heart of this drum lives the ancestral knowledge of Sàmi healers, Noaidis, who can still save the infected. Play as Ailu, reconnect with nature, and become the healer of a new era when Skabma - Snowfall heads to PC in 2022.
