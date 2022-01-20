ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Above Snakes - Gameplay Trailer

By Best Games
IGN
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn this gameplay trailer for Above Snakes, see how the world...

www.ign.com

Comments / 0

Related
IGN

Windjammers 2 Video Review

Windjammers 2 reviewed by Travis Northup on Nintendo Switch. Also available on Xbox, PlayStation, PC, and Stadia. Windjammers 2 is a worthy sequel to a retro classic that manages to improve upon the highly competitive arena with new characters, levels, and abilities that make this fighting game version of Pong incredibly addictive. It lacks some key features like a spectator mode or any kind of tutorial to walk new players through all the complexities of combat and makes a limp attempt at telling a story about its characters, but it's so much fun to play that it's easy to forgive those whiffs.
VIDEO GAMES
The Independent

‘Horizon Forbidden West’ pre-order deals: How to save £10 on Playstation’s next big exclusive

Horizon Forbidden West was one of Sony’s most anticipated PS5 releases when it was first announced in June 2020 and since then we’ve had plenty more details about what to expect from this next adventure. For those unfamiliar with the story, a hunter of the Nora tribe, Aloy, must travel across the post-apocalyptic landscape of the United States to take down giant machines that nearly wiped out humanity thousands of years before. It’s one of the many Playstation exclusives set to come out in 2022, and will carry on the story from Horizon Zero Dawn, which took players across the...
VIDEO GAMES
Twinfinite

Total War: Warhammer III Shows Grand Cathay Campaign & Its Mechanics in Extensive Gameplay Trailer

Today Sega and Creative Assembly released another brand new trailer of the upcoming Warhammer strategy game Total War: Warhammer III. The trailer is quite extensive and focuses on the campaign gameplay of the brand new Grand Cathay faction, which before the announcement of this game was confined to a few snippets of lore and very little more in old Warhammer books. Now, it’s finally raising to the glory it deserves.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gameplay#Snakes Kickstarter
IGN

Persona 4 Arena Ultimax - Official Gameplay Trailer

Prepare for an explosive fight in the latest Persona 4 Arena Ultimax gameplay trailer. Head into the ring and take a look at some exciting fights between characters such as Sho Minazuki, Yu Narukami, Yukiko Amagi, Aigis, and more. Persona 4 Arena Ultimax releases on March 17, 2022. The game is available to pre-order on Steam now.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Touken Ranbu Warriors - Gameplay Features Trailer

Learn about the various game modes, including a look at the damage system, mini-games, and more in this latest trailer highlighting the gameplay features of Touken Ranbu Warriors. Touken Ranbu Warriors is slated for release on Nintendo Switch on May 24, 2022.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Skabma Snowfall - Gameplay Trailer

Enter the world of Skabma - Snowfall in this trailer for the upcoming exploration game that tells the history and culture of the Sàmi, indigenous people of Northern Europe. In Skabma - Snowfall, an odd disease starts spreading across the lands of a Sàmi village, affecting its inhabitants and animals. Ailu, a young herder from the village searching for his reindeer, discovered an old enchanted drum, Goadvddis. At the heart of this drum lives the ancestral knowledge of Sàmi healers, Noaidis, who can still save the infected. Play as Ailu, reconnect with nature, and become the healer of a new era when Skabma - Snowfall heads to PC in 2022.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
Collider

'Lost Ark' Trailer Reveals 5 Minutes of Vibrant Gameplay From New RPG

Lost Ark has released a new trailer for the upcoming MMO on their official YouTube channel. This video fully introduces players to the game and its world, as well as the many features the game has to offer. The first thing the narrator talks about is the standard features most MMOs have: the ability to create your own character, learning new abilities and gaining new weapons as you level up, and the choice to either go through the game by yourself or with a party of friends.
VIDEO GAMES
cogconnected.com

Forever Skies Devs Release Its Gameplay Trailer

Polish Studio Far From Home Unveils Forever Skies Gameplay Footage. Forever Skies just got its official gameplay trailer. This upcoming sci-fi survival game was developed by Polish studio Far From Home. They are a group of AAA veterans in the gaming industry. They hail from Bloober Team, Techland, and others.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingbolt.com

ELEX 2 Gameplay Trailer Showcases Combat, Enemy Types, and More

A new trailer has been released for Piranha Bytes’ ELEX 2, this time focusing on the combat. With so many different factions, multiple classes and abilities to choose from, there’s a diverse range of ways to deliver pain. You can either go with the traditional sword and shield set-up, or rain down fire on your enemies.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Tetris 99: 28th Maximus Cup - Official Gameplay Trailer

Test your skills in the Tetris 99 28th Maximus Cup event. Earn up to 100 points by playing Tetris 99 to unlock a new Pokémon Legends: Arceus theme featuring music, art, and Tetrimino designs inspired by the game. Tetris 99's 28th Maximus Cup event begins at 11 PM PT on January 20, concluding at 10:59 PM PT on January 24, 2021. Players will need a Nintendo Switch Online membership in order to participate.
VIDEO GAMES
hypebeast.com

'Lost Ark' Drops New Gameplay Trailer Ahead of February Launch

With its release date just around the corner, Amazon Game Studios has now dropped a more comprehensive gameplay trailer for its upcoming free-to-play MMORPG Lost Ark. Featured above, the five-minute clip showcases some of the game’s core elements, including everything from picking your character’s class and abilities, exploring the world of Arkesia and creating your own stronghold, as well as combat including the various dungeons and raids you’ll venture into or PvP elements for those looking for a more competitive experience.
VIDEO GAMES
Collider

'In Nightmare' Trailer Reveals Horrifying Dream Land Gameplay

Playstation has released a new trailer for their upcoming game In Nightmare, revealing the release date for the game while showing us plenty of the obstacles players will have to go through. The game is being published by Maximum Games, and is being Develped by Beijing Magic Fish Technology Co.
VIDEO GAMES
Gematsu

Dying Light 2: Stay Human – ‘The Reason’ gameplay trailer, more

Techland debuted a new gameplay trailer for Dying Light 2: Stay Human dubbed “The Reason,” revealed four-player cooperative support, and gave users a look at how gameplay compares across platforms in the final episode of its “Dying 2 Know” video series. Dying Light 2: Stay Human...
VIDEO GAMES
wccftech.com

Persona 4 Arena Ultimax Trailer Shows a Gameplay Overview

Persona 4 Arena Ultimax is just under two months from release, and publicity for the game still is circulating to drive up hype and attention for it. Celebrated as a grand remastering of the old 2013 title, Persona 4 Arena Ultimax on current-gen looks to collect everything that the game has, from DLC to bonus music and content.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingbolt.com

Naraka: Bladepoint Trailer Reveals Upcoming Hero Wuchen’s Gameplay

More information in regards to Wuchen, the next character introduced for developer 24 Entertainment’s Naraka Bladepoint, has been revealed. First revealed last month, fans have been waiting for information on how the character is going to play in the game. Now, 24 Entertainment has finally showcased the upcoming character in action via a new skill preview video on YouTube (embedded below). The videos show Wuchen in action against various other characters in the game.
VIDEO GAMES
noisypixel.net

Pokémon Legends: Arceus Shares Extensive 13-Minute Deep Dive Trailer Detailing Gameplay Mechanics

Nintendo has shared a new 13-minute deep dive trailer of the soon-to-be-released Pokemon Legends: Arceus, explaining the myriad of gameplay mechanics prospective players can look forward to. This new trailer is essential as the latest videos of the game have constantly been recycling the same bits of footage, so having an ample degree of new visuals to parse is thrilling. Questing, cosmetic alterations, survey analyses, and more are explained thoroughly.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy