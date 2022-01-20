Above Snakes - Gameplay Trailer

Horizon Forbidden West was one of Sony’s most anticipated PS5 releases when it was first announced in June 2020 and since then we’ve had plenty more details about what to expect from this next adventure. For those unfamiliar with the story, a hunter of the Nora tribe, Aloy, must travel across the post-apocalyptic landscape of the United States to take down giant machines that nearly wiped out humanity thousands of years before. It’s one of the many Playstation exclusives set to come out in 2022, and will carry on the story from Horizon Zero Dawn, which took players across the...

VIDEO GAMES ・ 2 DAYS AGO